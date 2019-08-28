10 Sheet Pan Ground Beef Recipes So You Can *Not* Eat The Same Old Thing For Dinner

No more Hamburger Helper, tacos, or other boring ground beef meals need to come out of your kitchen. Ground beef is an affordable refrigerator staple, but it's easy to get into a rut when deciding what to make with it. Which is why these sheet pan ground beef recipes are here to inspire you to try something new using an old ingredient. And, bonus points, they'll also keep the dirty dishes to a minimum.

Ground beef is one of those grocery items that's always in the freezer or the fridge. Having it on deck just makes dinners quicker and easier on busy school nights or after a tiring day at work. That said, it's easy to get stuck making the same old things on repeat. And after eating a routine meal, doing all the dishes is an absolute drag.

Sheet pan recipes are the answer on nights like these. Being able to preheat the oven, pop in the pan, and step away to change into PJs or queue up the next episode of Mindhunter is the best, and having just a few dishes to do saves time, too. Plus, sheet pan recipes make it easy to double the recipe and ensure you have tasty leftovers to eat for lunch throughout the week.

1. Bell Pepper Nachos No. 2 Pencil This bell pepper nacho recipe from No. 2 Pencil lets you use up the pound of ground beef you thawed while also staying on the lighter side. Replacing chips with peppers adds tons of flavor, and also lots of nutrition compared to the usual nacho recipe. Top with your faves like cheese, black olives, or guac, and enjoy. (Pro tip: serve on the sheet pan and encourage the fam to use their hands! Boom, no plates to wash.)

2. Sweet & Sour Meatballs Taste & Tell Sweet and sour meatballs from Taste & Tell are awesome when you haven't made it to the store and you're relying on pantry staples like sticky rice to fill your plate. They also double as great party appetizers if you're having people over — just stick with toothpicks and serve! You'll probably return to these bad boys again and again for both purposes.

3. Kefte Kebabs Steamy Kitchen This kefte kebab recipe from Steamy Kitchen has instructions for grilling them or broiling them on a sheet pan. Either way, you're using up your ground beef and keeping the dirty dishes to a minimum. Win-win.

4. Beef & Sweet Potato Knishes What Jew Wanna Eat Hello, new favorite party dish. Golden, fluffy sweet potato and beef knishes from What Jew Wanna Eat are a great way to fill up a party platter using one sheet pan and some ground beef. They'd also be tasty in lunches throughout the week.

5. Sheet Pan Nachos Supreme Taste & Tell While this nachos recipe from Taste & Tell features steak, you could easily sub in ground beef in its place. Much like the bell pepper nachos, this recipe is easy and delicious. And let's be real, you're much more likely to have a family size bag of tortilla chips in the house than enough bell peppers to feed everyone.

6. Spicy Habanero Beef Sliders Meatloaf And Melodrama Mixing and matching flavors creates some of the best dinners you can return to again and again. These sliders from Meatloaf and Melodrama blend savory ground beef patties, spicy habanero sauce, and sweet slices of pineapple. Serve with chips and a pickle as pictured, or toss some sweet potato fries on a second pan and pop them into the oven, too.

7. Mediterranean Spaghetti & Meatballs The Comfort of Cooking Is anything better than spaghetti and meatballs and a glass of red? This Mediterranean version from The Comfort of Cooking adds a few distinct spices and seasonings to make your typical meatballs more interesting. Also, meatballs and spaghetti sauce tend to just get better in the fridge, so having leftovers is truly a blessing in this case.

8. One-Pan Dinner: Sausage, Broccoli, & Potatoes No. 2 Pencil Swap out that sausage for ground beef and you've got a winner! This sheet pan recipe from No. 2 Pencil is as easy as dicing and tossing in the oven. Plus, the kids are sure to love it since it's got the simple goods: ground beef, potatoes, and broccoli covered in melted cheese.

9. Easy Greek Meatballs Simply Delicious These Greek meatballs from Simply Delicious are super versatile, so don't be afraid to make a big batch. You can stuff them into a pita for a delicious wrap, use them to top a Greek salad, or toss them in a bowl with veggies, hummus, and feta for a filling and nutritious dinner. Since the meatballs only require a sheet pan and the sides are slice-and-serve, whoever washes dishes in your house can take the night off.