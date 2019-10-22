10 Sheet Pan Pork Dinners For Those Busy, Fall Nights

Here I am, talking about sheet pan dinners again, y'all. I can't help it — they're the best. They're easy to prepare, delicious to eat, and there is basically no clean-up. These sheet pan recipes with pork are an exciting addition to the sheet pan extravaganza I have going on here. You hear so much about sheet pan recipes for vegetarians or ones that have chicken as the star of the show, but sheet pan pork dinners are a great way to add some variety to your meal plans.

Plus, everyone knows that the worst part of cooking and enjoying a delicious meal is the clean-up at the end. These sheet pan dinners save the day, because the clean-up is as easy as washing one pan (or throwing it in the dishwasher), or if you're feeling extra savvy, use some foil on that sheet pan so all you have to do after serving the meal and enjoying it is toss that baby in the garbage can and put the pan back in the cabinet. Glorious. Whether you're in the mood for something simple, like sausage and vegetables, something a little more "fancy" (but still easy) like pork loin, or if you want to go old school and nosh on some shake and bake pork chops, there's definitely something for every pork lover on this list.

1. Sheet Pan Shake N Bake Pork Chops Damn Delicious "It's Shake N Bake, and I helped." No lie, y'all. That little girl in that iconic commercial is literally my mom's cousin. So obviously, this really makes me want to try this Sheet Pan Shake And Bake Pork Chops recipe from Damn Delicious so I can pay my respects to my kin. Well, that, and the fact that I'm an '80s/'90s baby and we all lived off of Shake and Baked meats.

2. BBQ Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Fries The Comfort of Cooking Barbecue and pork go together like peanut butter and jelly. And this melt-in-your-mouth BBQ Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Fries recipe from The Comfort of Cooking proves this theory to be true 100%. The barbecue sauce drips off of the pork while it's cooking and blends together with the sweet potatoes, giving them a caramelized, crispy outside. Yum.

3. Baked Apple Pork Chops & Green Beans Damn Delicious When I was a kid and my dad made pork chops, he'd always serve them with a side of apple sauce for dipping. It may sound weird, but trust me, it was pure heaven on a plate. Damn Delicious' Baked Apple Pork Chops and Green Beans recipe highlights this amazing combination perfectly. Mixing your savory and your sweet, you'll need a skillet for searing the pork chops and cooking the apples, but it's totally worth it.

5. The Best Pork Tenderloin Recipe No. 2 Pencil When the author of No. 2 Pencil says this is the "The Best Pork Tenderloin Recipe," she's not lying. Look at this deliciously caramelized pork tenderloin on a bed of roasted veggies. My mouth is watering.

6. One Sheet Pan Maple Dijon Pork Chops Meatloaf and Melodrama This One Sheet Pan Maple Dijon Pork Chops recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama screams fall with the delicious flavor combination of pork, dijon, rosemary, maple syrup, and garlic powder. I just love that flavor combo any time of year to be honest, but something about eating it in the fall just makes it taste that much better. I know what's going on my meal plan list for next week.

7. Fall Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin With Honey Balsamic Roasted Vegetables Good Life Eats Another delicious fall meal with root veggies and a delicious glaze. This Fall Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Honey Balsamic Roasted Vegetables recipe from Good Life Eats is deliciously cozy and easy to make to boot.

8. One Pan Ranch Pork Chops & Veggies Damn Delicious Damn Delicious does it again with this One Pan Ranch Pork Chops and Veggies recipe. Plus who doesn't love that ranch seasoning packet flavor on anything and everything?

9. One Pan Roasted Kielbasa & Cabbage Dinner Budget Bytes Oh my. This Budget Bytes recipe for a One Pan Roasted Kielbasa and Cabbage Dinner is making my mouth water. Be still my German ancestry heart. Cabbage, potatoes, and sausage? Yes, please. And of course it's budget friendly, so it's a win-win.