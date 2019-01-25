If your idea of the perfect Valentine's Day consists of putting the kids to bed early to have a sexy Netflix and chill with your special someone, then you're in luck. The app has a host of sultry movies to stream right now, so if you're looking to spice things up this year, you'll want a list of steamy Netflix movies to watch on Valentine's Day.

I mean, a sexy Netflix and chill definitely beats getting all dressed up and going out to a crowded and overpriced restaurant, doesn't it? If you're lucky enough to get the kids in bed at a decent hour, pouring yourself a glass of wine and curling up on the couch to watch one of these steamy movies will feel like heaven. Throw in some chocolates and you've got yourself the perfect Valentine's Day.

Some of the movies on this list you've probably seen or at least heard of, but the majority are lesser known independent flicks that are not afraid to push the limits — which isn't exactly a bad thing. These movies will put you in the mood for a steamy night in and maybe even keep you awake long enough to see the ending. (I mean, let's face it — that almost never happens.)

1. 'Blue Valentine' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube A modern married couple, played by Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, are followed through several years and reportedly have some hot and heavy scenes in this film about love and heartbreak, according to Pop Sugar.

3. 'Blue Is The Warmest Color' Sundance Now on YouTube This movie is actually rated NC-17 so if you're in the mood for some real steamy streaming — I'm making that a catch phrase — this might be a good place to start. It's about two young girls falling in love, and it reportedly has some pretty explicit sex scenes.

4. 'Love' Teriek Williams on YouTube An American moves to Paris and enters into an emotionally and sexually charged relationship with a French woman, but things go wrong when they invite another woman into their bed. Also, this film is in 3D, which could be really fun to watch with your partner on Valentine's Day.

5. 'Newness' Film Trailer Zone on YouTube Newness is about two millennials in LA who enter a relationship while trying to navigate the dating-app hookup culture. Seems like real life, right?

6. 'Elisa and Marcela' Netflix on YouTube Isabel Coixet is the director of this steamy Spanish period piece. Unique among this set for its historical setting, a steamy lesbian love story shines through stunning cinematography.

7. 'Sliver' Knightley on YouTube The unrated version of this 1993 classic is on Netflix, which means there's more suspense, more sex, and hotter than you probably remember. This film stands the test of time, and really delivers.

8. 'Tiger' Royale Movie Trailers on YouTube An incredibly sexy love story between a boxer past his prime and a young, up-and-coming boxer who is just getting her start — their chemistry is explosive. Trigger warning: the leads do spar in the film (consensually).

9. 'God's Own Country' BritFlicks.Com on YouTube This film is heartbreakingly beautiful, as well as being truly sensual. As two men deal with their longing for one another, their tenuous familial relations crumble around them.