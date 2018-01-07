10 Things To Do With Your Baby Before They Can Walk, That Everyone Will Enjoy

Many parents are surprised by just how quickly their babies grow up, and this is especially obvious when the little ones start walking. If your own kid isn't at that particular milestone yet, though, there's a lot to enjoy before your child takes those first steps. The things to do with your baby before they can walk will help your and your kiddo savor this particular stage, because it's going to get so much more exhausting once they can travel on their own two feet.

Taking photographs, visiting the park, and literally taking time to stop and smell the roses are just a few things you can do with your baby before the toddling begins. Babies tend to start walking whenever they're good and ready — and there's not much you can do to hurry the process — so it's fine to enjoy the journey toward those first steps.

In fact, there's no need to worry if it takes your little one some extra time to master the whole walking thing. There's a pretty big range of ages at which babies actually transition into the "toddler" stage. Your baby's first steps might happen anywhere between 9 and 17 months of age as a part of normal development. Whenever your little one starts marching, these tips can help you both enjoy the time before that big day.

1 Visit An Art Museum Giphy Your baby will enjoy the colors and shapes of the artwork as you stroll around the museum with him. Plus, it gives you a few minutes to contemplate art as well. And really, it's much easier to tote around a child through a museum in a stroller than it is to let them roam free — those security guards are strategically placed to prevent visitors from getting too close to the works. Everyone wins with this excursion.

2 Take Elaborate Baby Photos Giphy Channel your inner Anne Geddes and stage a baby photo with all kinds of props. Want to pop your baby in a bunny outfit and take pictures in a park? Go for it. These opportunities will get much more difficult once your kid is fully mobile.

3 Go Window Shopping At A Pet Center Giphy Stroll around and enjoy the fish, birds, and other critters in your local pet center. Your baby can come face-to-face with colorful, funny-looking animals in a lowkey setting.

4 Go Out To Dinner Giphy Granted, this isn't the best option for all parents, because some babies tend to get screamy in unknown environments. But for some moms, those tiny infant days made going out a cinch. They just tucked the baby in his carrier and enjoyed dinner out all the time. These outings became more difficult once the kid gets bigger and wants to explore every nook and cranny of the venue.

5 Visit The Zoo Giphy People of all ages love the zoo, so why not start going as soon as possible? A lifelong love for animals begins right now.

6 Go On A Picnic Giphy Sure, this tip depends on your current weather situation. But if it's possible, spend an afternoon lounging in the park with your baby and a basket of food. There's something so wonderful about enjoying time in nature with your kid and depending on well they've mastered the art of crawling, you might actually be able to sit down for a while and give your legs a rest.

7 Check Out A Garden Giphy Enjoy some vegetation, whether it's at a local garden center, park, or even your green-thumbed neighbor's house. Your baby can enjoy the plant's many shapes and colors, and no one's prized petunias will get trampled under tiny feet.

8 Take A Dip Giphy Those little legs may not be able to walk yet, but they can certainly kick up a splash. Taking a parent and baby class at your local pool, or even just filling up a kiddie pool in the backyard, can create some serious fun.

9 Listen Up Giphy This is a fantastic time to introduce your kid to music. Listen to kid-friendly Spotify playlists, go to an outdoor symphony in your city, or start playing around with instruments. Percussive egg shakers or tiny drums are a good place to start.