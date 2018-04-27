10 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts, Because She's Pretty Special

Finding just the right Mother's Day gift for a special woman in your life can be kind of difficult because, well, she's flipping awesome. Whether you choose to get crafty and make something to showcase your little one's artistic talents or you are planning to go all out, the goal each May is always to nail the gift, right? That's why I was excited to put together this list of thoughtful Mother's Day gifts because there are some great ideas out there.

To be honest, a lot of these gifts are kind of for me (hint, hint, people who love me). I mean, how could I not want a box curated for a quiet morning of reading at home, a pajama set that actually matches, or a posh sleep mask that helps me score better sleep?

Remember that regardless of what you choose for the leading lady in your life, Mother's Day is all about making her feel like she's pretty cool, whether that means a DIY project or stunning piece of jewelry. And, hey, don't underestimate the power of a fun family day or even a plan to help her get some alone time. Because moms really do deserve it all, am I right?

2 Comfy Pajamas That Actually Match Courtesy Of Coyuchi Solstice Organic Long Sleeve Top and Pants ($38 and $46, Coyuchi) OK, this might seem like a basic at first glance. But if a mom in your life is anything like me, then I can guarantee she's walking around with holes in her fave pajamas. That's why these Solstice Pajamas (the top and pants are sold separately, so make sure you snag both) are kind of awesome. Plus, they're made from 100 percent organic cotton jersey, which makes them ultra comfortable.

3 A Personalized Necklace With Her Favorites CaitlynMinimalist/Etsy Personalized Family Necklace (starting at $29, Etsy) Moms kind of love to keep the people they care about most close to their hearts, and this personalized family necklace allows her to do just that. Choose from sterling silver, rose gold, and 18K gold for the circles and chains, and create a truly unique piece.

4 A Great Gift Is In The Stars OurLoveWasBorn/Etsy Constellation Print (starting at $45, Etsy) Nail down the location and date when each of her babies was born and this constellation print makes for a unique Mother's Day gift. Customize to fit the number of children, as well as the font in which you would like to see their names.

5 An Upgrade From The Coupon Books Of Your Youth UncommonGoods "What I Love About Mom" Book ($10, UncommonGoods) I feel like this book is the adult version of the coupon books you so lovingly made from construction paper in grade school. Let your mom know what you love about her and she will have the keepsake for a lifetime.

8 The Cutest Mug Ever Hugalatteboutique/Etsy Baby Bears Mug ($25 to $35, Etsy) I am all about a good mug and this sweet one is no exception. Pick your mug size (11 or 15 ounces), then pair your bear cubs with their names for the perfect gift.

9 A Stylish Bag That Stows It All Freshly Picked Ebony City Pack ($150, Freshly Picked) If you've ever peeked inside the average mom's bag, then you know it's all chaos and not the least bit coordinated. That's why this Ebony City Pack is kind of amazing. It looks sleek and stylish, and helps the on-the-go mom keep everything she needs close by.