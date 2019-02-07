Even the most diehard Valentine's Day fans would probably admit that waiting hours for a celebratory meal takes a little bit of the fun out of the night. With every restaurant inevitably packed, I highly recommend staying in. And whether you end up making a home-cooked meal or ordering takeout you obviously need a delicious and decadent last course. Luckily, you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen whipping up something sweet. If you check out some of the best desserts from Trader Joe's for Valentine's Day, you'll definitely find something that will hit the spot.

Trader Joe's is a favorite store for frozen appetizers and convenience food in general, but the quality and quantity of their dessert selections is not to be underestimated. Whether the bakery section or the frozen food aisle, there are tons of treats to choose from, and the grocery chain always comes up with some particularly irresistible options around the holidays... including Valentine's Day, of course. Whether you're planning on serving up something sweet at the end of a candlelit dinner or curling up on the sofa solo with a rom-com and some chocolate, the ideal indulgence awaits at TJ's (for way less than you'd spend at a fancy bakery or boutique chocolatier).

Here are 10 delicious Trader Joe's desserts to make your Valentine's Day even sweeter.

1. I Dream Of Chocolate Cake Trader Joe's There's a whole lotta chocolate packed into dessert: Two layers of dark chocolate cake with a chocolate pudding-like filling in between, topped with cubes of more chocolate cake which are, of course, covered in chocolate. And for $7? You can't go wrong.

2. Raspberry Rose White Chocolate Bar Trader Joe's What's better than a bar of white chocolate (assuming you're a white chocolate fan)? A bar of pink white chocolate with a raspberry "tang" (thanks to freeze-dried raspberry powder and natural raspberry powder) that's shaped like a rose. It's hard to imagine a more Valentine's Day-appropriate treat.

3. Mini Cheesecake Cones Trader Joe's Almost any dessert worth eating is worth eating in a cone, so why should cheesecake be any different? Especially when the cones are almond Florentines. Just $4 for four cones.

4. Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Trader Joe's Because Valentine's Day desserts should be pink whenever possible, and because... yum. When TJ's took this non-dairy treat off the market in 2019, the public outcry was so intense that it was brought out of retirement before too long. Now, it's here to stay, according to the website.

5. Bons Bons If lounging on the couch is more your speed on Valentine's night, a pack of bon bons might be the perfect dessert. Vanilla ice cream, cookie crumbs, and a chocolate coating? Perfection, and just $4 for a dozen.

6. Macarons Colorful rows of macarons always draw my eye when I see them in a bakery, but their price tag tends to put me off. Trader Joe's macarons, on the other hand, are very reasonably price at $5 for a dozen. You can stick with the classic chocolate and vanilla variety, or be a little more adventurous with the rainbow pack flavors including fig, apricot, and pistachio.

7. Chocolate Croissants Sticking with the French theme, you could also serve up some croissants for dessert. I suppose they're traditionally a breakfast food, but I for one am always down for chocolatey, buttery, flaky pastry deliciousness. A four pack is just $4, and they also come in an almond variety.

8. Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's Sure, you could bake up your own batch of soft, chewy peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, but why bother when you can buy a 10 ounce package for $3? Perfect with a glass of milk, a little ice cream sandwiched in between, or just on their own.

9. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces Chocolate covered strawberries are the quintessential Valentine's dessert. Prices for a dozen or so hand-dipped strawberries can be ridiculously expensive, however. This box is just $2.