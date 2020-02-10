Valentine's Day isn't just about being single or taken, but showing everyone special in your life just how much you care. And who better to spoil than your family? Since V-Day falls on a Friday this year, these Valentine's Day breakfast ideas for kids and grown-ups alike will make your loved ones feel extra special before they start their day. (Better yet, spread out the cupid love for the weekend and make breakfast on Saturday.)

Do you have any fond memories of spending time in the kitchen with your parents or grandparents? Even if it was just putting slice-and-bake cookies on a baking sheet, making memories around holiday food is always worthwhile. Getting up on Valentine's Day and making a big, homemade breakfast would be a great way to start your V-Day together as a family and create new stories together.

Of course, if you're not the cooking type or your kiddo has their favorite foods and really sticks to them, there are ways to make their usual faves festive. Take breakfast staples like toast or eggs and cut them into heart shapes. Add pink and red sprinkles to cinnamon buns, a few drops of food coloring to yogurt or pancake mix, or slice some bright red berries onto a stack of waffles. (Speaking of, you can even buy heart-shaped waffle irons.)

Whatever your Valentine's breakfast menu, just make something you love for the people you love.

1. Lemon Ricotta Pancakes A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Want to add a fun twist to the littles' pancakes on V-Day morning? Lemony goodness topped with berries and cream makes this breakfast from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs festive, and the ricotta boost adds great texture. Also, they're pancakes. Who doesn't love 'em?

2. Breakfast Fruit Pizza A Spicy Perspective Pizza is a kiddo fave anytime of day, but breakfast fruit pizza from A Spicy Perspective is an exciting switch for a weekend morning. Spend time together decorating your pizzas with red berries and fruits. And if the little ones are being sweet, maaaybe they can double their frosting portion.

3. Summertime Berry Peach Smoothie A Beautiful Plate Bright pink smoothie, anyone? This smoothie recipe from A Beautiful Plate calls for the Very Berry Cherry frozen fruit blend from Trader Joe's and a few other additions, making it a quick and easy but on-theme breakfast.

4. No-Bake Greek Yogurt Tart Cookie + Kate Want a healthy option large enough to feed the whole family? This tart from Cookie + Kate has a crust made of pecans and dates, then filled with Greek yogurt and topped with whatever you choose. Strawberries and raspberries are perfect for the day, and a few chocolate chips wouldn't hurt either.

5. Cinnamon Caramel French Toast The Crepes Of Wrath Heart-shaped French toast on Valentine's Day? Yes, please! The added caramel in this recipe from The Crepes of Wrath gives you subtle V-Day candy vibes, but it's still sweet enough to feel like a treat for the family.

6. Bacon Pancake Dippers Cookies & Cups Rushed mornings may not be a great time for these bacon pancake dippers from Cookies & Cups — what with the hands-on-finger-food-near-syrup situation — but having a big pan of these in the center of the table for everyone to dig into is a super fun weekend morning activity.

7. Dark Cherry Smoothie Bowls Damn Delicious Dark cherry smoothie bowls from Damn Delicious are the perfect pink hue to make on Valentine's morning. Topped with dark chocolate, almonds, and other typical box-of-chocolate ingredients, give this healthy breakfast a V-Day feel and your little ones a morning boost.

8. Strawberry Oat Muffins Cookie + Kate These healthy muffins from Cookie + Kate are packed with strawberries for festive little flecks of pink, and loaded with fiber from all those oats for a long day of family fun. They're great to bring along to a V-Day kids' brunch or to the park for a Saturday play date.

9. Strawberry Jam French Toast With Strawberry Butter A Beautiful Plate Berries galore make for a beautiful Valentine's breakfast, and this recipe from A Beautiful Plate incorporates them into both a syrupy jam concoction and butter on top. If your kiddos love sliced strawberries in their lunches throughout the week, this would be a great start to the holiday weekend.

10. Chocolate Cherry Muffin Tops Inside Bru Crew Life If you could turn cherry cordials into muffins, they'd look like this. Plus, everyone knows the muffin top is the best part anyway. These little muffin tops from Inside Bru Crew Life are excellent to have with your kiddos on a February morning when they're hot out of the oven.

11. Better-Than-Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls A Spicy Perspective Making these homemade cinnamon rolls from A Spicy Perspective by rolling out the dough and popping them into the oven will make a super special memory for you and your kids. Plop a few drops of food coloring into the icing and add festive sprinkles to make them extra special for Valentine's morning.

12. Strawberries & Cream Breakfast Bread Pudding Domestic Fits Bread pudding is the best dessert-meets-breakfast meal, and this one from Domestic Fits delivers on the pink and red theme. Add the fresh cream on top and everyone will be asking you to be their Valentine.

13. Spelt Berry Crepe Cakes With Raspberry-Vanilla Syrup Oatmeal with a Fork Raspberry-vanilla syrup, anyone? Don't mind if you do! These delicious crepes from Oatmeal with a Fork are a perfect special occasion breakfast to delight your partner and your little ones both.