10 Twin Halloween Costumes For Kids To Double Your Fun & Your Candy

Twins are literally the coolest. They can channel the Parent Trap to fool their family and friends, come up with their own secret languages, and are universally adored wherever they go. But on Halloween, they get to take their twin-dom to a whole new level, with creative and funny twin Halloween costumes for kids. No matter what they choose, they're sure to take their cuteness factor through the roof. (I mean, come on. There's two of them.)

While planning a twin costume can be a little more challenging, it can also be double the fun and double the reward. Whether you have two boys, two girls, or one of each, there are tons of cool ideas to inspire the perfect costume this year. You can channel favorite movie or TV characters, or just dress your twins up as simple, everyday things. Believe it or not, there are tons of condiment costume ideas out there for twins like peanut butter and jelly, Sriracha and soy sauce, and even ketchup and mustard.

To coordinate your kids' costumes, try these 10 twin Halloween costume ideas to make trick-or-treating twice the fun. There are some you can buy in store, and others you can put together yourself. Either way, your kids will be doing some serious twinning this Halloween.

3 Doublemint Gum Twins Giphy Who can forget the iconic twins from the Doublemint Gum ads? Their costumes are really easy to put together, and you may even find some stuff right in your kids’ closet. All you need is a green dress ($23, Bon-Ton) to pair with a white cardigan ($12, Kohl’s) tied over the shoulders and white Mary Jane shoes ($35, JCPenney). You can pull hair back with a white headband ($7, Amazon) and have them carry packs of DoubleMint Gum.