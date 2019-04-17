10 Under $50 Mother's Day 2019 Gifts From Amazon That You'll Definitely Want For Yourself
When Mother's Day rolls around, you might find yourself on either end of various gift-giving scenarios: Maybe you, as a mom, are trying to figure out what to kind of subtle hints you should be dropping around the house so you don't end up with something truly regrettable (I mean, if they're going to go through all the trouble of buying you a gift, might as well be something you like). Or maybe you're trying to figure out what to gift another mom in your life. Either way, hunting for under $50 Mother's Day gifts on Amazon is probably your best bet for staying on budget without settling for a bummer present. (Or making somebody else settle for a bummer present.)
You're no newbie to the world of Amazon, so you know that just about anything can be found on the site at just about any price point. But where to begin? Since there's bound to be an affordable version of whatever you're looking for, it makes sense to start with a particular interest. Does the mom in question love at-home spa treatments? Is she into home decor? Maybe she lives for coffee. Maybe she loves emotional gifts. Maybe all of the above apply.
Thankfully, it'll only take a little bit of browsing before you land on the perfect present. As long as you can stop yourself from falling down an Amazon rabbit hole, that is. (If you don't think you can, better stick to the picks on this list below. But Mother's Day 2019 falls on May 12, so don't wait too long.)
1. Treats for your feet
2. An adorable vase
3. A streamlined way to hydrate
Multi Flask 7-in-1 Travel Beverage System by Precidio Design
$45
Amazon
There are actually seven different bottles in this one super space-saving system: Just assemble the Multi Flask with the appropriate parts and instantly create the ideal bottle for each type of drink (attachments include a glass inner sleeve for hot coffee, an infusion for hot tea, and an agitator that keeps powdered sports drinks from settling and separating). BPA, BPS, and Phthalate Free.
4. A mood-lifting light
5. A necessary accessory for documents that spark joy
6. A catalyst for creativity
BLU Notebook
$45
Amazon
BLU sketchbooks are the first of their kind to be made from pages that look and feel like blueprint paper, a detail that's sure to provide plenty of creative inspo. This set comes with one 8x11 sketchbook, one 5x7 notebook, and Sakura Gelly Roll pens in four colors (white, neon green, neon orange, and neon yellow).
7. A candle with staying power
8. An everyday spa shortcut
9. A magical mat for aches & pains
Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation
$20
Amazon
Using this well-reviewed mat couldn't be easier: Just lie on it every day for 10 to 30 minutes, and satisfied customers swear you'll experience significant reductions in muscle tension, back pain, and headaches.