10 Under $50 Mother's Day 2019 Gifts From Amazon That You'll Definitely Want For Yourself

When Mother's Day rolls around, you might find yourself on either end of various gift-giving scenarios: Maybe you, as a mom, are trying to figure out what to kind of subtle hints you should be dropping around the house so you don't end up with something truly regrettable (I mean, if they're going to go through all the trouble of buying you a gift, might as well be something you like). Or maybe you're trying to figure out what to gift another mom in your life. Either way, hunting for under $50 Mother's Day gifts on Amazon is probably your best bet for staying on budget without settling for a bummer present. (Or making somebody else settle for a bummer present.)

You're no newbie to the world of Amazon, so you know that just about anything can be found on the site at just about any price point. But where to begin? Since there's bound to be an affordable version of whatever you're looking for, it makes sense to start with a particular interest. Does the mom in question love at-home spa treatments? Is she into home decor? Maybe she lives for coffee. Maybe she loves emotional gifts. Maybe all of the above apply.

Thankfully, it'll only take a little bit of browsing before you land on the perfect present. As long as you can stop yourself from falling down an Amazon rabbit hole, that is. (If you don't think you can, better stick to the picks on this list below. But Mother's Day 2019 falls on May 12, so don't wait too long.)

1. Treats for your feet

Amopé Pedimask

$15

Amazon

Enriched with macadamia oil and coconut oil, these easy-to-use, sock-style foot masks are designed to stay put without sliding around all over the place in a slippery mess. Plus, they're proven to protect your feet for a full 24 hours.

2. An adorable vase

Now House by Jonathan Adler Terrazzo Droplet Vase

$28

Amazon

This cheerful speckled stoneware bud vase doesn't even need flowers to be decorative.

3. A streamlined way to hydrate

Multi Flask 7-in-1 Travel Beverage System by Precidio Design

$45

Amazon

There are actually seven different bottles in this one super space-saving system: Just assemble the Multi Flask with the appropriate parts and instantly create the ideal bottle for each type of drink (attachments include a glass inner sleeve for hot coffee, an infusion for hot tea, and an agitator that keeps powdered sports drinks from settling and separating). BPA, BPS, and Phthalate Free.

4. A mood-lifting light

Verilux Happy Light

$45

Amazon

Don't let the unassuming, tablet-like appearance fool you: This easy-to-use device delivers the recommended amount of LED, UV-free, full spectrum light for effective light therapy (10,000 lux). Like sunshine on demand!

5. A necessary accessory for documents that spark joy

Mindspace 3 Tier Desk Tray Office Organizer

$19

Amazon

With front-loading, pull-out trays that slide in and out smoothly, this pretty mesh organizer is ideal for anyone in full Marie Kondo mode (so, everyone).

6. A catalyst for creativity

BLU Notebook

$45

Amazon

BLU sketchbooks are the first of their kind to be made from pages that look and feel like blueprint paper, a detail that's sure to provide plenty of creative inspo. This set comes with one 8x11 sketchbook, one 5x7 notebook, and Sakura Gelly Roll pens in four colors (white, neon green, neon orange, and neon yellow).

7. A candle with staying power

LAFCO Classic Candle in Feu de Bois/Ski House

$42

Amazon

Warm and welcoming, this candle has cozy fireplace vibes thanks to notes of cedar and patchouli; vanilla and frankincense add a sweetness that instantly feels like home.

8. An everyday spa shortcut

Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Plush Robe

$19

$18

Amazon

With a robe like this one, you can pretend that you're at the spa every day... whether you're lounging in a sheet mask or pouring yourself a glass of lemon water or just taking some time to bingewatch British baking shows.

9. A magical mat for aches & pains

Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation

$20

Amazon

Using this well-reviewed mat couldn't be easier: Just lie on it every day for 10 to 30 minutes, and satisfied customers swear you'll experience significant reductions in muscle tension, back pain, and headaches.

10. For impatient iced coffee lovers

Java House Cold Brew Coffee Pods

$20

Amazon

No Keurig required for these cold brew coffee pods: Just pour over ice, add water, and voila! A perfect cup of cold brew in no time flat.