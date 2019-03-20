While having fun with food is something that can be done anytime of the year, April Fools' Day is the one day of the year where tricks are expected. You're going to cook on the first day of April anyway, so what better way is there to play a prank than to work it into one of the activities you're doing already? Knock out cooking and pranking by making one of these April Fools' Day recipes to trick your kids with.

From dinners disguised as dessert to snacks that look unsuspecting, but really taste like they shouldn't, these April Fools' Day recipes will have your entire family laughing out loud. I personally can't wait to try to make candy sushi and trick my kids into thinking they are eating raw fish and rice, when in reality, they're biting into rice cereal and gummy worms. I'm sure they'll love trying out fake french fries with strawberry "ketchup" dipping sauce, too.

With ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, this list has you covered with plenty of delicious tricks to make your April Fools' Day unforgettable. Don't let April Fools' day pass without playing a few innocent pranks on the most unsuspecting people in your life — your children.

1 Lemon Curd Eggs Pint Sized Baker Imagine waking your kids up on April Fools' Day with this trickster breakfast from Pint Sized Baker. Lemon curd and baked meringue are arranged to look just like an egg that has been cooked sunny side up.

2 Buffalo Chicken Meatloaf Cupcakes Baked by Rachel This adorable cupcake by Baked by Rachel looks like a sweet treat, but one bite will reveal a tangy April Fools' Day recipe twist. The cupcake is actually made from meatloaf and the topping is made from whipped mashed potatoes with a buffalo sauce drizzle.

3 Italian Sausage Frittata Feed Me Pheobe April Fools' recipe tricks don't always have to include swapping a savory for sweet and vice versa. Feed Me Pheobe's Italian Sausage Frittata recipe fools kids into eating a healthy frittata by making it appear to look just like a slice of pizza.

4 Sushi & Mushroom Salad Dessert Hummingbird High Because it looks so intricate, this April Fools' dessert by Hummingbird High will be the prank your kids talk about for years to come. Dried mango slices, cocoa powder, and sticky rice are combined to make faux sushi slices that can be dipped in the chocolate "soy sauce" and enjoyed with sugar cookies that have been molded to look like mushrooms.

5 April Fools' Day Cake Taste of Home While this dish from Taste of Home looks like a scrumptious bundt cake, kids will be shocked to cut it open and find the biscuit dough crust is actually filled with pizza sauce, pepperonis, and Italian sausage, and topped with mozzarella cheese.

6 Meat & Potato Sundae Family Fresh Meals There are apparently several ways to use mashed potatoes in April Fools' recipes. Trick your kids into eating this "dessert" for dinner courtesy of Family Fresh Meals by layering mashed potatoes and slow cooker barbecued chicken, then topping it all off with a cherry tomato to look like an ice cream sundae.

7 Mocha Breakfast Milkshake Food Doodles Fool your kids into thinking you're giving them a chocolate milkshake for breakfast when you serve them this Mocha Breakfast Milkshake by Food Doodles, which is actually made with a generous amount of healthy spinach to start their April Fools' Day off with plenty of greens.

8 April Fools' Day Lollipops The Decorated Cookie There really isn't much to this recipe from The Decorated Cookie, but it is an easy and simple way to trick your kids with food on April Fools' Day. Simply stick a rounded out piece of broccoli onto a lollipop stick and cover with bright paper for an instant prank your kids will love.

9 Fake French Fries Taste and Tell These french fries are sure to fake out kids on April Fools' Day this year. The recipe by Taste and Tell calls for cutting down refrigerated breadsticks to french fry size and coating them in sugar to sweeten them. Serve with fake ketchup made from strawberry jam for a sweet treat that looks salty and savory.

10 Candy Sushi What's Cooking, Love? Made from rice cereal treats and sliced gummy worms rolled into a fruit roll-up, this candy sushi recipe from What's Cooking Love is a fun snack to try out with your kids on April Fools' Day.