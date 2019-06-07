Trader Joe's is a magical place. It's not a large store, and it's almost painfully cheerful, with all of its Hawaiian shirts and tropical decorations. But the products are unfailingly good, and always affordable. Whether you're looking for a new seasoning blend to use on your cauliflower gnocchi or tea tree oil shampoo, they have it. They've even been expanding their beauty product options, and admittedly, I was hesitant to trust them at first. Of course, I was wrong. Naturally, these 11 beauty products from Trader Joe's will blow you away with their high quality and low price point.

I focused on beauty products for the face, because at my Trader Joe's those are the newest featured products. They have had the lotions and body soaps for quite some time, and their value is already well-known. These prices are the cost of the goods at the Staten Island, New York location, though I have paid the same in Brooklyn, and on Long Island, New York. Like the rest of Trader Joe's products, expect on-trend, effective goodies for a fraction of the price you would pay anywhere else. These are real gems with all of the ingredients top beauty brands use, from hyaluronic acid to rose oil to vitamin C.

1. Rose Water Facial Toner For the longest period of time, I had no idea why one would use toner. Until I learned that it is the first step in making sure your face is hydrated and ready for moisturizer after you cleanse. I've been a devotee ever since. I am a huge lover of products that use floral infusions, and this looks wonderful.

2. Rose Facial Oil Facial oil is a workhorse. It can remove eye makeup, moisturize your face, and I've even used it to help shape my unruly eyebrows. This rose facial oil almost feels like something a Victorian lady would have on her dressing table, and I kind of love that.

3. Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer I live in the Northeast where the winters do a number on your skin, and you're constantly in a battle to keep hydrated. You need a deeply moisturizing product to stay ahead of the game.

4. Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum Let's face it, millennials. The oldest of our generation is about to turn 40, with the youngest in their mid-late twenties. It's time for us to really focus on our skin. Hyaluronic acid is my go-to to beat back the hands of time, and I've never seen it under $10 before.

5. Antioxidant Facial Serum I love a good everyday antioxidant serum before hitting the streets of New York. Seriously, who knows what sort of free-radical nonsense my skin is trying to absorb? I need a whole army of antioxidants to combat that problem.

6. Oil Free Antioxidant Moisturizer If you have really sensitive skin, you might be looking for an oil-free antioxidant moisturizer. Worry not, Trader Joe's has you covered. It's fragrance and paraben free, making it a gentle option that really works.

7. Enrich Facial Moisturizer Everyone needs a basic facial moisturizer that they can slather on quickly and get out the door. This one has added SPF of 15 to help protect against sun damage as well, because so many of us forget our sunscreen.

8. Aloe Vera Gel If you get too much sun, or you're feeling flush after a workout, this is what you need. Cooling aloe gel soothes and invigorates irritated skin.

9. Sheet Mask Let me tell you, I used this mask last night, and I am in love. It smells vaguely floral, but when you pull that off your face? Hello, gorgeous! Where have you been? Insanely dewy and glowing. This makes sense, as the mask has hyaluronic acid and various oils that work together to make your skin fresh and lovely.

10. Tea Tree Oil Facial Pads If you have breakouts, than you probably already know the magic of the tea tree oil pad. Part spot treatment, part fairy dust, these bad boys really help dry up the excess oil.