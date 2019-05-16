Beach season is upon us, which means it's time to get out all those sand toys from last year. If you're taking inventory of last year's beach accessories, there's a few must-haves you need to add to your list. Maybe you're in need of some new toys because some are worn and need to be replaced, or maybe your little baby from last summer isn't such a little baby anymore. (Where does the time go?) So here are some beach toys for toddlers that will keep them growing and learning all summer long.

There is no doubt about it — summer beach vacations are the best. I mean, really, kids just love the beach. It's one of the only places where kids go and legitimately keep themselves entertained for hours, easily. But did you know that sand play is also really great as a developmental tool for young children? Unstructured play at the beach can actually help in developing your child's fine motor skills, as well as their sensory development. According to an article on Pathways, a not-for-profit organization offering free child development information, "Allowing your child to play in the sand by themselves and with others helps them to develop fine motor skills like those necessary to use a small shovel, pull a truck, and build a castle or moat. By burying themselves in sand, and feeling their body position within the sand, children are engaging their proprioceptive sense, or the sense of their body relative to space." So, keeping hours of fun and education in mind, check out these 11 best toddler beach toys for your young child's developing brain.

1. 18-Piece Sand Toy Beach Set Amazon seriously has everything, including awesome beach toys. Check out this 18-piece sand toy set that comes with literally everything your little one needs for hours of entertaining play. Click N' Play 18-Piece Beach Sand Toy Set $20 $17 Amazon Fun and colorful and BPA-free, this 18-piece beach sand toy set includes a bucket, sand wheel, two shovels, three rakes, two sand sifters, watering can, and 10 sand molds including a starfish, sea horse, castle shape, and boat. See On Amazon

2. Bubbles That Won't Spill Toddlers love bubbles, but they also love to spill bubbles. Check out these non-spill bubbles (thank you, whoever invented this) perfect for a day at the beach. Because popping bubbles is just so dang fun. They even come in different colors so you can pick your little one's favorite (we all know how particular toddlers can be). Fubbles No-Spill Tumbler $9 Amazon Includes 4oz bubble solution and bubble wand. Available in a variety of colors including pink, orange, green, and blue. See On Amazon

3. Little Fishing Toy For Your Little Fish Check out this cute little magnetic fishing game! It's perfect for sand play or in water that doesn't have crazy waves to carry them away. Your little one will have so much fun fishing for hours with these happy little sea creatures. Munchkin Fishin' Bath Toy $9 $8 Amazon Comes with magnetic fishing rod and three underwater bobbing characters. See On Amazon

5. Dump Trucks Add some dump trucks to your sand toy collection for some fun imaginative play that your toddler will enjoy. Your child can build a sand castle and create their own construction site while learning about sand and water textures. Balnore Kids 20-Piece Sand Toy Set $19 Amazon 20-piece sand toy playlet made with colorful ABS-free plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Set includes one water wheel, one beach bucket, one watering can, one beach truck, one rain cloud, six beach castles, three beach tool kit, four beach animals. See On Amazon

6. Funnels There's something mesmerizing about watching sand and water flow and take on different shapes. Check out this hour glass, where kids can add as much sand or water as they want and watch how it moves from one end to the other. Clicker Crab Hourglass & Funnel $8 Melissa & Doug Perfect for playing on the beach or in the bathtub, kids can use the Clicker Crab Hourglass & Funnel for funneling fun, and watching sand or water flow from top to bottom and back again. See On Melissa & Doug

7. Interactive Funnel Tower Your toddler will love pouring sand and water onto this multi-level funnel tower and watch it pour, sift, and spin all the way down to the bottom. Seaside Sidekicks Funnel Fun $15 Melissa & Doug Children can pour water or sand through this tower of adorable ocean dwellers and watch them tip, spin, and sift as sand or water pours down. See On Melissa & Doug

7. Early Development Sand Toys These sand toys are designed with the developing toddler brain in mind. Not only are they the perfect size for little hands, which makes them easier to use, but it includes a carousel water wheel and rake for lots more tactile play options. Kaplan Early Learning Company Exploring Sand and Water Set $27 Target This set of sand and water toys includes a bucket, scoop, rake, easy-to-fill and pour watering can, and carousel-style water wheel, and they're sized perfectly for toddlers ages 18 months and up. See On Target

8. 'Paw Patrol' Water Blaster Your little one will love cooling off with this Paw Patrol water sprayer. Just fill up with base with water and pump it through the handheld sprayer for a refreshing cool-down during a long beach day. Little Kids Water Blasters $13 Target With an easy-to-open tank so toddlers can learn to fill themselves, refreshing water gets pumped through sprayer for outdoor water play. Recommended for children ages 3 and up. See On Target

9. Beach Balls Check out this adorable unicorn beach ball! It's perfect for your little unicorn lover. Just blow it up and watch your toddler spend the whole day throwing and chasing the whole day away. Coconut Float's Unicorn Beach Ball $6 Amazon This 27" inflatable beach ball is perfect for any unicorn lover ages 3 and up. See On Target

10. Mommy & Me Float Spend the day cooling off in the water while making face-to-face time with your toddler. This float is big enough for you and your little one and the best part is, your toddler will have a blast with you while being covered from the sun. Mommy & Baby Pool Float with Canopy $19 Amazon Float along with your baby in this covered pool float made with durable PVC plastic and nontoxic ink. See On Amazon