Just because cats don't write letters to Santa, listen to holiday music, or watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, doesn't mean they don't deserve to find a little something under the tree (or near the menorah) along with the rest of your family. And since your kitty can't tell you directly what it's been wanting, we have some helpful suggestions for holiday gifts for cats that should help point you in the right direction during your next trip to the mall or your upcoming cybershopping session.

Pay no attention to the naysayers; giving gifts to our fur babies is one of the privileges of being a pet owner, and one that many of us indulge in at this time of year. According to a just-released survey from the American Pet Products Association, 38 percent of cat owners buy Christmas presents for their pets, with another 1 percent giving Hanukkah gifts to their kitties. Another survey, this one from The Harris Poll, presents an even more impressive picture: 61 percent of cat owners said they've bought holiday gifts for their pets.

When you think about it, giving a gift to a cat (or other pet) may be one of the most selfless things we do at the holidays. They don't ask us for any presents, nor do they give us anything in return except a purr and a nuzzle (and the occasional hairball). We give to cats simply for the joy of seeing them use the gift and knowing they're being given the best life we can offer. Okay, maybe we also hope that a new toy or treat will distract our fluffballs from trying to knock the ornaments off the tree, but that's more of a fringe benefit than a motive.

Take a look at this roundup of gifts for cats. At least one of them is sure to please even the most finicky feline on your holiday list.

Having A Ball $14 Easyology Cats need mental and physical stimulation in order to thrive. This toy provides both. Your pet will enjoy batting at the tri-level balls, and the fact that they don't come out will only keep kitty coming back for more. SEE ON AMAZON

Catnip Pickle $6 Catniptoyz If your family keeps the holiday tradition of hanging a pickle ornament on the tree, why not let Kitty join in the fun? This handmade felt creation is stuffed with catnip to keep your cat content while everyone else unwraps their gifts. SEE ON ETSY

Cat Treat Digger $15 Catit Cats are instinctively wired to hunt and dig for their food, so serving all your pet's meals in a bowl goes against its nature. This clever device holds five tubes' worth of treats for your cat to coax out with its paws. Keep them filled, and your pet might even let you sleep in occasionally. SEE ON AMAZON

Catnip Pod Toy $7 Merry & Bright It was bound to happen: a coffee pod adapted for cats. This cup comes filled with catnip and a hollow ball container. Put the pod in the ball and twist to puncture the top; as your cat bats the ball around, catnip trickles out, doubling the fun. SEE ON PETSMART

Cat Happy Hour $18 $11 Milton's Who says your fluff has to be left out when it's wine o'clock? While you're sipping your Shiraz, your pet can have a bowl of MosCATo or Pinot Meow. But no worries about a morning hangover: These non-alcoholic "wines" are made from water and catnip extract, with beet juice for color. Bottoms up! SEE ON MEOWINGTONS

Cat Grass Treat $7 Pet Greens Cats enjoy a nibble of greens every so often, but many houseplants are toxic to pets. For a safer treat, put this grass-seed kit under the tree. It comes with everything you need to plant and sprout cat-safe grass. In just a few days, you'll have a container of greens for your pet to nosh on. SEE ON PETSMART

Cat Window Bed $37 $27 K&H Pet Products Curious cats love to watch the world go by from the window. Give your cat a comfy place to perch with this easy-to-mount window bed. Plus, it includes a pad that traps dander and fur, keeping it from collecting on the glass as your pet lounges. SEE ON AMAZON

Cat Massager $24 $8 Meowingtons Weird? Yes. Effective? Apparently. This tongs-grip tool has flexible rollers that caress your kitty's chin and cheeks in all the right places. A video on the website shows a cat blissfully enjoying the product, so it's a good bet the massager will make your own cat cuddle sessions all the nicer. SEE ON MEOWINGTONS

Cat Condo $140 $60 Archie & Oscar Cats love places to climb and hide, and this deluxe tree has everything a kitty could desire: multiple levels to perch on, a cozy den area, and even a scratching post to keep claws off your sofa. Big enough for multiple cats, it's now 57 percent off at Wayfair, so get it now while the sale lasts. SEE ON WAYFAIR

Automatic Feeder $70 HoneyGuaridan Planning any family trips in the new year? You can safely leave your fur baby at home, knowing it will stay fed while you're away. This clever device can be programmed to serve up to six meals a day at the intervals and amount you set. It even lets you record a short message to play back, letting kitty know when it's time to eat. SEE ON AMAZON

Subscription Treat Box $20 KitNipBox Give the gift that keeps giving all year round! Each month, your cat will receive a box of toys, treats, and other amusing goodies. Bonus: The company donates a portion of its profits to animal rescue organizations around the country. SEE ON KITNIPBOX