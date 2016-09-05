11 Children's Books That Help Kids Understand Learning Disabilities

Physical disabilities may hinder a person's ability to accomplish something, but a learning disability can often be equally frustrating, especially for children. Without any physical symptoms or changes, kids often feel insecure and embarrassed by their learning disabilities. For children who don't have any, they may also find themselves conflicted about a peer who has difficulty reading or the kid who's always getting in trouble because they can't focus. Educational books can do a lot for understanding, but it's important to have children's books that help kids understand learning disabilities so they can connect with characters just like them.
According to the Learning Disabilities Association of Georgia, a learning disability is a neurological disorder that affects one or more of the basic psychological processes pertaining to writing or reading. The LDA of Georgia also noted that most people with learning disabilities are of average or above average intelligence. They are not slow, they are not stupid, and they are not underachievers. Their disability is often called a "hidden disability" because they are just like everybody else in most ways.
But still, this can be confusing for a child to understand, and it helps to have these 11 children's books on the shelf to help them understand their learning disabilities and the disabilities of others.