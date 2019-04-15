11 First Communion Gifts That Honor This Special Milestone
Usually, kids are among the easiest groups of people to shop for when it comes to buying gifts... at least when it comes to occasions like birthdays and holidays. Every now and then, however, a more meaningful event will call for a more thoughtful present — and that's when things can get tricky. Like when you're looking for a First Communion gift, either for your kid or somebody else's child. The usual toys and games and other secular items might seem a bit too off-topic, but at the same time, you want to get something that appeals to the recipient on at least some level.
Once upon a time, money was the traditional gift given when a child made his or her First Communion. (Or, if not straight up cash, bonds were another popular choice. As someone who was born in the '70s and raised Catholic, I say this with a certain degree of authority.) In fact, I'm pretty sure all of the gifts I got at my First Communion were of the monetary variety... none of which registered as gifts to me at the time. (The exciting thing about First Communion back in those days was the miniature bridal dress you got to wear.) Now, however, it seems as though actual gifts — the kind you wrap up in a box — are more commonly given to children making the sacrament. Even better, it also seems as though there are more First Communion-appropriate gifts out there to choose from than ever.
Personally, I would have been much happier with any of the below options than I was with those boring old envelopes.
1. A rosary-inspired bracelet
2. A place for personalized prayers
3. A stationary set that's just for big kids
Personalized Children's Stationary
$42
Minted
A child's first holy communion is a major milestone.. and everybody knows it means you're not a little kid anymore. That's what makes the very grown-up gift of personalized stationary so appropriate. This set is particularly fitting, as it's decorated with fish (Jesus was a "fisher of men," after all) and can function as thank-you notes for all the other first communion gifts.
4. A blessing in a box
Irish Blessing Keepsake Box with Birthstone Cross Necklace
$55
Susabellas
Made of earthenware clay, this sweet little box has your child's name and a little cross on top; inside, it's printed with the beloved "Irish Blessing" (or your own personalized message). Also includes a cross necklace with a gold or silver plated charm which can be hung on an adjustable chain (16, 18 or 20 inch); necklace can also be accessorized with a birthstone for an added fee (price depends on the stone).
5. A cross of gold
6. A cross of wood
7. For bible study and beyond
8. A picture worth a thousand prayers
9. A personalized and personal box
10. Answered letters, answered prayers
11. A First Communion Eve bedtime story
"The Night Before My First Communion" by Natasha Wing
$5
Amazon
A perfect pre-First Communion gift for kids who might be a little bit nervous about the ceremony, this cute and comforting book tells the story of a brother and sister getting ready for the big day with the help of their supportive, loving family.