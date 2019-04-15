Romper
11 First Communion Gifts That Honor This Special Milestone

Usually, kids are among the easiest groups of people to shop for when it comes to buying gifts... at least when it comes to occasions like birthdays and holidays. Every now and then, however, a more meaningful event will call for a more thoughtful present — and that's when things can get tricky. Like when you're looking for a First Communion gift, either for your kid or somebody else's child. The usual toys and games and other secular items might seem a bit too off-topic, but at the same time, you want to get something that appeals to the recipient on at least some level.

Once upon a time, money was the traditional gift given when a child made his or her First Communion. (Or, if not straight up cash, bonds were another popular choice. As someone who was born in the '70s and raised Catholic, I say this with a certain degree of authority.) In fact, I'm pretty sure all of the gifts I got at my First Communion were of the monetary variety... none of which registered as gifts to me at the time. (The exciting thing about First Communion back in those days was the miniature bridal dress you got to wear.) Now, however, it seems as though actual gifts — the kind you wrap up in a box — are more commonly given to children making the sacrament. Even better, it also seems as though there are more First Communion-appropriate gifts out there to choose from than ever.

1. A rosary-inspired bracelet

Children's Sterling Silver First Communion Rosary Bracelet with Swarovski Crystals

$30

Amazon

With sparkling Swarovski crystals in a rainbow of pastel colors and a cubic zirconia cross, this sterling silver bracelet is a keepsake she'll love to wear.

2. A place for personalized prayers

Personalized Children's Prayer Journal

$25

LifetimeCreations

Available in black, gray, light brown, and dark brown, this leatherette laser-engraved prayer journal is a special place for kids to record the prayers that mean the most to them (a great excuse to practice their best handwriting, too).

3. A stationary set that's just for big kids

Personalized Children's Stationary

$42

Minted

A child's first holy communion is a major milestone.. and everybody knows it means you're not a little kid anymore. That's what makes the very grown-up gift of personalized stationary so appropriate. This set is particularly fitting, as it's decorated with fish (Jesus was a "fisher of men," after all) and can function as thank-you notes for all the other first communion gifts.

4. A blessing in a box

Irish Blessing Keepsake Box with Birthstone Cross Necklace

$55

Susabellas

Made of earthenware clay, this sweet little box has your child's name and a little cross on top; inside, it's printed with the beloved "Irish Blessing" (or your own personalized message). Also includes a cross necklace with a gold or silver plated charm which can be hung on an adjustable chain (16, 18 or 20 inch); necklace can also be accessorized with a birthstone for an added fee (price depends on the stone).

5. A cross of gold

Personalized Gold Cross Necklace

$27

vintagestampjewels

A Swarovski pearl and a hand-stamped initial disc make this tiny cross necklace a touch more eye-catching, but still super subtle and delicate. Each necklace is handmade to order.

6. A cross of wood

Personalized Wood Cross

$30

WoodstockRustic

Available in a huge assortment of colors, this handmade, personalized wood cross would make the perfect addition to any kid's bedroom.

7. For bible study and beyond

First Communion Personalized Bookmark

$12

TwistedForkJewelry

Engraved with your child's name and the date of their first communion, this bookmark is ideal for bible study (or any other kind of reading, really).

8. A picture worth a thousand prayers

Personalized First Communion Picture Frame

$23

LifetimeCreations

If you're in need of a last-minute but still thoughtful gift, this customized wooden picture frame can be ready to ship in 1 to 2 business days (and they'll think you ordered it weeks ago).

9. A personalized and personal box

Personalized First Communion Keepsake Box

$45

LifetimeCreations

Crafted from natural cedar wood, this box comes with a lock and key (another sort of symbolic gesture showing that he's now wise enough to be trusted with responsibility).

10. Answered letters, answered prayers

"Dear Pope Francis: The Pope Answers Letter From Children Around The World"

$11

Amazon

A New York Times bestseller, Pope Francis directly answers the questions of kids from around the world in this sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking book.

11. A First Communion Eve bedtime story

"The Night Before My First Communion" by Natasha Wing

$5

Amazon

A perfect pre-First Communion gift for kids who might be a little bit nervous about the ceremony, this cute and comforting book tells the story of a brother and sister getting ready for the big day with the help of their supportive, loving family.