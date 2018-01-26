11 Fun Facts About Tristan Thompson Every 'KUWTK' Fan Needs To Know

So, the other day, I was at my grandparents house, just sitting there with my grandma eating peach cobbler, and she asked me if "that Khloe Kardashian lady's husband" was good-looking. Now, obviously Khloe isn't married, but these fun facts about Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend and the father of her child, are pretty interesting — and my grandma definitely approved.

Now that Khloe's pregnancy has finally been confirmed, and she's also gushed about her Tristan on many occasions since, people are starting to wonder about who exactly Tristan is. You know, besides a celebrated athlete and famous NBA player. Well, friends, I'm here to reassure all you die-hard Khloe fans, because Tristan is seriously awesome in his own right, and there is ample evidence that he and Khloe are going to be great parents together.

In September, it was announced that Khloe was pregnant with her first child, although she didn't confirm the news until December. But, since the official confirmation, she's filled fans in a lot of details about her pregnancy journey thus far. But Tristan isn't on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that often, and has a relatively low social media profile, so it's hard to figure out what kind of guy he is. So, allow me to fill you in.

He's Super Generous

Tristan may be young, but the 26-year-old still has a heart of gold, and is pretty darn wise. His younger brother, Amari, suffers from epilepsy, and it's something Tristan is extremely passionate about. As The Toronto Star reported, "Thompson, through the Amari Thompson Foundation, works closely to raise funds and awareness with Epilepsy Toronto."

He clearly cares a lot about others, devoting himself to an important cause that's especially meaningful to him.

He's Originally From Canada

Even though he's currently a power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan actually is from Canada. He was born in Toronto, but went to college in the United States, where he played basketball for the University of Texas.

He Really Hates Leftovers

This is pretty random, but in an interview with ESPN, Tristan explained that he was actually a really picky eater. According to his interview with ESPN, he once said:

I hate leftovers. Even in my childhood, I never liked reheating up food. I’ve been getting better lately, but I just hate warming up food because I think when I open it up, it doesn’t look fresh no more. It looks kind of, like, shriveled up. You know when you come out of the shower and you’re pruney and stuff? I’m like ugh. I want it fresh. If it isn’t fresh, make me another dish. And I hate cold food. I hate cold cuts.

I mean, to each his own, right?

He's Already A Father

Before getting together Khloe, Tristan dated model Jordan Craig for a while. In December 2016, she gave birth to Tristan's first son, named Rain, according to Wet Paint.

He's Really Into Supporting Other Canadians

Not only is Tristan proud to be from Canada, but he wants to lift up other celebrities who are as well. According to Cav's Nation, "Thompson’s favorite artists are Toronto natives Drake and the Weeknd, but he also enjoys R&B star Ne-Yo."

Oh, & He Loves Canadian Donuts

As you can see from the tweet above, Tristan is pretty partial to donuts, specifically those from Canadian coffee joint, Tim Hortons.

He Has 3 Brothers

While I've already mentioned Tristan's brother, Amari, he actually has three brothers in total. According to Cav's Nation, Tristand is the oldest of four boys and "remains close with all his three siblings." He younger brothers include 19-year-old Dishawn, 9-year-old Daniel, and 8-year-old Amari. As Cav's Nation noted, two of his brothers play basketball.

Both Of His Parents Originally Hail From Jamaica

While Tristan was born in snowy and cold Toronto, his parents are from a more tropical location. According to The Tropix, "Tristan’s parents Trevor and Andrea Thompson are from Jamaica," so there could definitely be a lot of Jamaican trips in the future for Khloe as she and Tristan prepare to have their baby.

He's *Really* Good At Basketball

Obviously, Tristan plays for the NBA and he has also represented Canada in the FIBA Americas Championship, but that's not all. His talent has been obvious for a while, as he made the McDonald’s All-American team in 2010, according to Basketball.com.

He's Really Well Off

It's no secret that basketball players make an large amount of money, but Sportrac reported that Tristan recently signed a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers that could basically set him (and Rain, Khloe, and their baby) up for life:

Tristan Thompson signed a 5 year / $82,000,000 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including $82,000,000 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $16,400,000. In 2017-18, Thompson will earn a base salary of $16,400,000, while carrying a cap hit of $16,400,000 and a dead cap value of $52,408,695.

Don't mind me, just trying to imagine what earning that kind of money would feel like.

He Loves Working With Kids

Tristan is clearly talented, and he truly enjoys taking that talent and trying to teach kids how they can be skilled basketball players themselves. He coaches a kid's basketball camp most summers, and that's pretty great.

Overall, Tristan really seems like an extraordinary guy and hopefully fans get to learn a bit more about him as he and Khloe prepare to welcome their bundle of joy.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.