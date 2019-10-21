Halloween may be all about sweet and sugary candy, but kids need something a little more substantial to keep their tummies full this time of year. There are lots of Halloween snacks at Target that you'll feel good about offering them —they're festive, fun, and will keep little ones fueled up for the hard work of trick-or-treating.

If you're wondering what exactly makes a snack a Halloween snack, well, packaging has got a lot to do with it. The goodies your kiddos know and love all year long get a holiday makeover, with new scary shapes (think pumpkins, bats, and ghosts) and colors (orange and black, naturally, with some green and purple, too). While some of these snacks are lunch box appropriate, others are definitely more on the dessert end of the food spectrum. But it is Halloween, after all, and the definition of "snack" seems to loosen up this time of year (at least in my house).

These 11 snacks will get your kiddos in the spooky spirit this Halloween — and if you're looking for something a little outside the box to hand out to trick-or-treaters this year, you'll find some fun and affordable options for that, too.

1. Bunnies & Bats Annie's famous bunnies get a little company during Halloween. The fruit snacks come in bat shapes this time of year, and I'm loving the spooky switch-up. A box of 15 is $5.

2. GoGo Squeez Applesauce pouches are a great on the go snack, and their Halloween packaging makes them pretty much irresistibly cute. This special holiday pack sells for $11, and comes with 20 pouches. You get a variety of plain apple sauce, plus apple banana and apple strawberry flavors.

3. Bats & Jacks Pretzel Treats Sweet treats get all the attention at Halloween, but savory ones can be just as fun. Utz rolls out it bats and jack-o-lantern shaped pretzels for the holiday. You can get a massive package of 40 individual bags for just $5.

4. Spooky Shapes Fruit Snacks Target's store brand fruit snacks get a Halloween makeover, too. The spookily-shaped snacks come in five different yummy flavors, and they're a bargain on top of that. The big box of 38 individual snacks is a steal at just $5.

5. Popcorn Mix Trio Is it even a holiday if you don't have a giant tin of popcorn? This Halloween-centric tin comes with three different flavors: butter, cheese, and caramel. You can definitely save the $10 tin and reuse it — perhaps for storing some of your spooky decor?

6. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Pumpkin spice is basically the official flavor of the fall, which means it's everywhere come Halloween. A handful of pumpkin spice Cheerios can make a great quick snack. They've got a sweet, cinnamon-flavored kick that the regular kind doesn't have. You can pick up a box for $4.

7. Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal On a cold fall day, a hot bowl of oatmeal can be a soothing snack any time of day. When it's got pumpkin-spice goodness, why reserve it just for breakfast, right? A box with eight instant packets will cost you $3.

8. Ghosts And Bats Veggie Chips Veggie Chips and Veggie Sticks are always a huge hit in my house, and I'm loving the Halloween makeover they just got. Ghost and bat-shaped chips are just more fun to eat. I don't think any trick-or-treater would mind getting a bag of these on Halloween night. You can get a sack with 12 individual bags for $6.

9. Brownie Bites Brownie bites are the type of snack any kid would clamor for. If they've earned an extra special treat, these adorable pumpkin-topped brownies definitely fit the bill. A package of 16 is $6, and it's totally fine to buy one and hide it for yourself.

10. Build A Skeleton Shortbread Cookies Parents typically tell kids not to play with their food, but this Build A Skeleton cookie kit is the exception to the rule. The shortbread cookies are shaped like skulls and bones, so little ones can put together a spooky cookie skeleton before they gobble them up. A package is $4.