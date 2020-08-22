There's a reason why rainbow babies are named for the beauty that comes after a storm. This term is meant for children born after the tragic experience of infant loss, and they're just as beautiful as a miraculous display of colors in the sky. With August 22 marking National Rainbow Baby Day, you might want to celebrate your own little rainbow of joy with a special post on social media (or show your support for others). Here are 11 Rainbow Baby Day Instagram caption ideas that speak to this particularly special holiday.

All of these quotes capture the essence of what it means to overcome tragedy, to fight on and hope for a brighter day. And while no one can know or truly understand a parent's grief over the loss of a child, these thoughtful phrases put the deep and overwhelming delight at having loved and lost then loved again into words.

From Dolly Parton to Oscar Wilde, Charlie Chaplin to Katy Perry, you might be surprised who shows up in this ode to rainbow babies. As wildly varied as this collection is, however, the underlying sentiment is the same: a celebration of life and all of its possibilities, deep pain and overwhelming relief among them.

1. "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." — Dolly Parton Is it just me or does Dolly Parton get it right nearly ever single time? There's a reason this woman is an award-winning songwriter: She really has a way with words. These lyrics exemplify the experience of going through an unimaginable heartbreak only to find love again.

2. “A rainbow is a promise of sunshine after rain. Of calm after storms. Of joy after sadness. Of peace after pain. Of love after loss.” — Unknown Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Isn't that exactly what a rainbow is? A sign of renewal and second chances. Always surprising, sometimes rainbows show up just went we had feared the worst, granting us a restart and a chance to try again.

3. “When we lose one blessing, another is most often unexpectedly given in its place.” — C.S. Lewis C.S. Lewis, the great writer and theologian, reminds people that you never know when the blessing your heart has been longing for might come. The message: Try not to lose hope in the waiting.

4. “No rain, no flowers.” — Unknown There's a reason people have been saying "April showers bring May flowers" forever. Not only is it scientifically true, it's a great reminder that out of tough times can often come great things (as any rainbow baby parent can surely attest).

5. “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou Francisco Goncalves/Moment/Getty Images Maya Angelou's famous words capture the joyful spirit of welcoming a rainbow baby, like a bright ray of colorful light in what was once a dark and gloomy period. It's also a great reminder of how we should all behave towards others.

6. “Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.” — E.Y. Harburg E.Y. Harburg, the lyricist behind the most well-known song to come out of the musical version of The Wizard of Oz, has been quoted hundreds of times, but for good reason: Rainbow babies really are dreams that you dare to dream that come true.

7. “You’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down.” — Charlie Chaplin Charlie Chaplin's advice here suggests that keeping a positive attitude is the only way to find the joy in life and while that's a hard sentiment to swallow for anyone struggling to bring a baby to term, the arrival of a rainbow baby might bring about a new outlook.

8. “When it rains look for rainbows, when it’s dark look for stars.” — Oscar Wilde Good advice in general, what Oscar Wilde says might be something the parent of a rainbow baby might want to pass on to other mothers going through the same thing. It's a message of hope and encouragement to stay strong.

9. “Wherever you go, so will I cause a double rainbow is hard to find” — Katy Perry Jill Lehmann Photography/Moment/Getty Images For parents of IVF twins, this is the perfect caption. It speaks to the thrill of not only having one rainbow baby, but two precious children to love. Double rainbows are hard to find, but they definitely exist — and rainbow baby parents know they're truly magical.

10. “I was afraid that I’d forgotten all the colors of the rainbow, but I know just where I can find them again.” — Megan Shepherd Antonio Silva / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images The heartache of miscarrying can leave a person emotionally shattered. They might feel like all the color in the world is gone. But with the arrival of a rainbow baby, the grey storm clouds part and the world is vibrant and beautiful again.