11 Kid-Safe Lip Balms From Target That You'll Definitely End Up "Borrowing"
You probably put lotion on your kids post-bath, and slather them in sunscreen before heading out for the day. We pay so much attention to protecting our kids' delicate skin, it’s easy to forget that lips need a little TLC too, and not just in the winter months. Luckily, there are tons of products that can help protect your little one's pucker from the elements, and perhaps even more fortunately, most of them can be found on the shelves of the store where you spend all your time anyway. That's right, the best kid-safe lip balms at Target will make sure summertime chapped lips don't happen at your house.
It's no surprise that Target has so many appealing and affordable options, since it *is* the happiest place on earth... but you won’t find any mint-flavored options on this list, because as my 2-year-old nephew once said through tears, “Chapstick is way too spicy.” Instead, these balms are made largely with natural ingredients in kid-friendly flavors like watermelon and coconut.
And because these tiny tubes often disappear without a trace, or "disappear" with a major trace by leaving oil stains all over your clothes after a trip through the dryer, (seriously be careful out there) some of our favorite kid-friendly lip balms come packaged in multiples so you have a back-up option ready to go.
1. Sun Bum Watermelon Lip Balm
Sun Bum Lip Balm
$4
Sun Bum Lip Balm helps protect little lips from wind, and with SPF 30, it’s a good option to take on-the-go all summer long. Aloe vera helps soothe dry, chapped lips while cocoa butter helps lips look and feel soft. Kids will love the fruity watermelon scent (but hopefully not the taste).
2. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lip Balm
3. Burt’s Bees Lip Balm: Superfruit 4-Pack
Burt's Bee Superfruit 4 Pack
$9
Perfect for the child who likes variety (or who loses everything) this Burt Bee’s bulk option comes with four kid-friendly flavors: Mango, Pomegranate, Pink Grapefruit, and Coconut & Pear. Fruit extracts and beeswax work together to soften lips, and the matte finish is ideal for anyone who is wary of “shiny” lips.
4. Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter Lip Balm Tin
Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter Lip Tin
$4
Vaseline is one of my favorites in a pinch: you can use it as impromptu makeup remover, or even as a subtle highlighter on your cheeks. Now you can take it anywhere with this Lip Balm Tin which uses petroleum jelly and cocoa butter to help lock moisture into even the thirstiest lips.
5. Fatco Fat Stick Lavender + Peppermint
Fatco Fat Stick Lavender + Peppermint
$10
Ideal for little hands, the Fatco Fat Stick is, quite literally, a fat stick of lip balm. This means more product (hence the price tag) and zero chance of running it through the washer without noticing it in your child’s (or partner’s) pocket. High fives all around.
6. Lip Smacker Lippy Pals
Lip Smacker Lippy Pals
$5
Lip Smackers bring me instantly back to the middle school hallway where tubes of Berry Heavenly were slyly traded for Cotton Candy. Lip Smackers have gotten an upgrade, and you won’t be able to resist the adorable unicorn and panda Lippy Tubes. While the lip balm is formulated without phthalates or parabens, it is recommended for ages five and up.
7. Babyganics Lip & Face Balm
Babyganics Lip & Face Balm
$6
Certified organic, this plant-based formula is gentle enough to use all over baby’s lips and face. I’m a sucker for a multi-tasking products (lips, cheeks, eye stick anyone?) and this balm will deliver mega moisture to the lips, face, and any other dry areas with shea butter and vitamin E.
8. Babo Botanicals Nutri-Soothe Lip Treatment Sunscreen
Babo Botanicals Nutri-Soothe Lip Treatment Sunscreen
$4
It's easy to forget that lips need sunscreen too, and Babo Botanicals Lip Treatment Sunscreen is the perfect thing to throw in your beach bag. Kids will love the sweet coconut apple scent, and best of all, this formula is soy, dairy, and gluten-free, so it’s safe for people with most food allergies.
9. Weleda Everon Lip Balm
Weleda Everon Lip Balm
$6
Weleda Skin Food Moisturizer is having a moment, and now your lips can get some love to. The formula is full of gentle ingredients including shea butter and jojoba and while no dye or synthetic fragrances are added, the balm smells refreshingly (and naturally) like rose and vanilla.
10. Chapstick Total Hydration Relax Blend
Chapstick Total Hydration Relax Blend
$4
Look, I’m not saying that the Chapstick Relax Blend is going to make your limp-noodle of a tantrum-throwing child calm down, but it’s worth a try. Infused with chamomile and lavender essential oils, this blend smells like a spa and will help lips looks smooth and healthy.
11. Aquaphor Lip Repair Moisturizing Gel 2-Pack
Aquaphor Lip Repair Moisturizing Gel 2 Pack
$7
Chances are you probably have a tub of Aquaphor lying around for all your baby’s skincare needs, and you may already be using it as a lip balm (or an eye makeup remover if you’re like me). The dermatologist-recommended formula now comes specifically made for lips, and in a smaller, pocket-friendly size.