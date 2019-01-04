10 Adorable Drugstore Lip Balms That You Won't Mind Using Millions Of Times, All Winter Long
There's not much I dislike about winter, probably because Georgia doesn't get a ton of snow and ice and I don't have to drive in it. But one thing I do dislike is getting the chapped lips that can come with wintertime, thanks to dry heaters and the cold outdoors. But keeping your lips hydrated doesn't have to be boring. Yes, if you live in harsh climates, you're probably whipping out that lip balm more than a few times a day. But there are fun drugstore lip balms that will keep your lips from totally falling off this winter without putting a huge dent in your wallet. (And of course, we couldn't have a list without including items from the ultimate virtual drug store — Amazon — which is open 24/7 and is basically the online version of CVS and Walgreens.)
Every winter, I always end up looking like one of those kids who drank cherry Kool Aid in the summertime and had that bright red ring permanently around their mouth. (Everyone knows that one kid from childhood who was infamous throughout the neighborhood for having that permanent red ring around their mouth. I'm looking at you Bree. Bless your heart.)
But I digress. My point is, I get sick of using the same boring tube of lip balm that I always lose within a day of purchasing it. These irresistible lip balms will ensure you not only have something fun to look at, but that you won't lose it in your purse or in your car's black hole for eternity. Plus they have delicious flavors that will keep you coming back for more, and you won't mind having to reapply it a thousand times a day.
1Princess Leia Lip Balm
Lip Smacker Star Wars Tsum Tsum Princess Leia Organa
The force will be strong with you when you use this delightfully nerdy lip balm from Target. Hey, nerds always have more fun anyway, right? Your lips definitely won't succumb to the dark side if you use Princess Leia lip balm.
2Skull Lip Balm
Rebels Refinery "Capital Vices Collection" Skull Lip Balm – 3-Pack
These are probably the coolest lip balms I've ever seen. I seriously want a lifetime supply of them, and I love that they would never get too lost in your purse when you really needed one. Show off your rebel and punk rock side while indulging in three amazing flavors: peppermint, passion fruit and vanilla, all packed with coconut and sweet almond oils.
3Stormtrooper Lip Balm
Lip Smacker Lip Gloss Light Clear
This Stormtrooper lip balm may potentially give Leia a run for her money, depending on which side of the Force you're on. I can guarantee it will be a conversation starter at the very least.
4Macaron Lip Balm
The Crème Shop x Sanrio Hello Kitty Macaron Lip Balm (Gudetama Pineapple Sherbert)
These adorable macaron lip balms aren't only whimsical and fun to look at, but the flavors are to die for. Gudetama Pineapple Sherbert? Yes, please.
5Sheer Pink Shimmer Lip Balm
eos® Sheer Pink Shimmer Lip Balm
I personally love the eos brand of lip balm already, in their trendy and sleek packaging, but this particular lip balm has an even cooler design and there's a bit of shimmer when you put it on (because it's the little things that make your day better).
6Minnie Strawberry Lollipop Lip Gloss
Lip Smackers® Tsum Tsum Minnie Strawberry Lollipop Lip Gloss
You can't go wrong with Disney, especially when you're trying to make something as mundane as lip balm whimsical and fun. This Minnie lip gloss doesn't disappoint, and you'll be transported back to childhood with the strawberry lollipop flavor.
7Soda Lip Balm
Lip Smackers: Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Barq's (Set of 8)
I was so excited to find these when I was researching lip balms, and I can't believe they're still around. I LOVED these when I was a kid, which is weird because I don't really like soda. But these will be fun and tasty for non-soda lovers and soda lovers alike. You'll be smacking your lips all day with these. And those sparkly tubes! Nostalgia at its finest.
8Marvel Super Hero Lip Balm
Lip Smacker Marvel Super Hero Lip Balm
HULK SMASH your chapped lips with this killer Marvel-inspired lip balm. If your dry lips are making you Hulk out, you may want to invest in a couple of these awesome balms (complete with chain for clipping on to your bag).
9Coffee and Tea Party Pack Lip Balm
Lip Smacker Lip Balm Coffee and Tea Party Pack
I'm not sure which I'm more excited about — the soda-flavored lip balms, or these coffee and tea flavors. They're all pretty inexpensive so I guess you could get both sets and alternate between flavors depending on your mood that day (coffee, tea, or Fanta?).
10Pineapple Lip Balm
"Geometric Pineapple" Lip Balm by Rebels Refinery
A bright, graphic take on your typical pineapple, this tropical balm will transport you with its "Exotic Fruit" flavor (a mix of strawberry and mango).
