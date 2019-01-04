There's not much I dislike about winter, probably because Georgia doesn't get a ton of snow and ice and I don't have to drive in it. But one thing I do dislike is getting the chapped lips that can come with wintertime, thanks to dry heaters and the cold outdoors. But keeping your lips hydrated doesn't have to be boring. Yes, if you live in harsh climates, you're probably whipping out that lip balm more than a few times a day. But there are fun drugstore lip balms that will keep your lips from totally falling off this winter without putting a huge dent in your wallet. (And of course, we couldn't have a list without including items from the ultimate virtual drug store — Amazon — which is open 24/7 and is basically the online version of CVS and Walgreens.)

Every winter, I always end up looking like one of those kids who drank cherry Kool Aid in the summertime and had that bright red ring permanently around their mouth. (Everyone knows that one kid from childhood who was infamous throughout the neighborhood for having that permanent red ring around their mouth. I'm looking at you Bree. Bless your heart.)

But I digress. My point is, I get sick of using the same boring tube of lip balm that I always lose within a day of purchasing it. These irresistible lip balms will ensure you not only have something fun to look at, but that you won't lose it in your purse or in your car's black hole for eternity. Plus they have delicious flavors that will keep you coming back for more, and you won't mind having to reapply it a thousand times a day.

2 Skull Lip Balm Rebels Refinery "Capital Vices Collection" Skull Lip Balm – 3-Pack $10 Target These are probably the coolest lip balms I've ever seen. I seriously want a lifetime supply of them, and I love that they would never get too lost in your purse when you really needed one. Show off your rebel and punk rock side while indulging in three amazing flavors: peppermint, passion fruit and vanilla, all packed with coconut and sweet almond oils. SEE ON TARGET

3 Stormtrooper Lip Balm Lip Smacker Lip Gloss Light Clear $3 Target This Stormtrooper lip balm may potentially give Leia a run for her money, depending on which side of the Force you're on. I can guarantee it will be a conversation starter at the very least. SEE ON TARGET

5 Sheer Pink Shimmer Lip Balm eos® Sheer Pink Shimmer Lip Balm $5 Target I personally love the eos brand of lip balm already, in their trendy and sleek packaging, but this particular lip balm has an even cooler design and there's a bit of shimmer when you put it on (because it's the little things that make your day better). SEE ON TARGET

7 Soda Lip Balm Lip Smackers: Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Barq's (Set of 8) $9 Target I was so excited to find these when I was researching lip balms, and I can't believe they're still around. I LOVED these when I was a kid, which is weird because I don't really like soda. But these will be fun and tasty for non-soda lovers and soda lovers alike. You'll be smacking your lips all day with these. And those sparkly tubes! Nostalgia at its finest. SEE ON TARGET

8 Marvel Super Hero Lip Balm Lip Smacker Marvel Super Hero Lip Balm $5 Target HULK SMASH your chapped lips with this killer Marvel-inspired lip balm. If your dry lips are making you Hulk out, you may want to invest in a couple of these awesome balms (complete with chain for clipping on to your bag). SEE ON TARGET

9 Coffee and Tea Party Pack Lip Balm Lip Smacker Lip Balm Coffee and Tea Party Pack $7 Target I'm not sure which I'm more excited about — the soda-flavored lip balms, or these coffee and tea flavors. They're all pretty inexpensive so I guess you could get both sets and alternate between flavors depending on your mood that day (coffee, tea, or Fanta?). SEE ON TARGET