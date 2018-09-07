I was today-years-old when I learned that National Grandparents Day is on September 9, and I’m so glad I found out about this special day before it was too late. If you’re like me and hadn’t heard of this holiday until clicking on this article, you may be trying to come up with some last-minute gift ideas for Grandparents Day. Now, I only have one surviving grandparent, unfortunately. However, my own parents are brand new grandparents as of May 29, so I can make sure my son Jack “gives” them some special gifts and does some fun activities with them this Sunday, even if it’s just baby cuddles while he sleeps since he’s only 3 months old. That’d be a pretty killer gift for them (and for me) in my opinion because who doesn’t love baby snuggles? Plus every new mom could use a little break now and then.

Whether you’re looking for ideas for your own grandparents or your kids’ grandparents, this list will have something for everyone. Etsy is a great place to find personalized gifts and something special you just won’t find anywhere else, and of course grandparents just love spending time with their grandchildren, so visits and quality-time activities are sure to make them smile. Even if it’s just a hand-drawn or colored picture from your kid for them to hang on the refrigerator, I’m sure they’ll love it no matter what, because that’s what grandparents do. Here are some ideas for some inspiration on how to celebrate the best grandparents in the world.

1 A Special Interview Giphy Whether you interview your grandparents, or you have your kids interview your parents, this is an awesome idea from the National Today website. You know they'll have some stories to tell — especially your grandparents (your kids' great-grandparents). They've lived their lives much differently than we have most of the time and they can pass down their learned wisdom. "Plus, it will help you understand where they’re coming from. Some of their entrenched views will be explained by learning about the environment in which they grew up," the website noted. Have your kids play reporter for the day and have them write their questions in a notebook.

2 Freshly Baked Cookies We all know Grandma bakes the best cookies. That's pretty much a given, right? Return the favor and bake her some cookies for a change. And even though they obviously won't be as delicious as hers, it's the thought that counts — and you know she'll tell you how much she loves them no matter what because that's what Grandmas do, bless their hearts.

3 Something Framed Grandma Print Definition $4 Etsy If you need something cute quickly — and lets face it, time is of the essence since tomorrow is Grandparent's Day — this DIY print for Grandma would be the perfect gift for her. And that definition is spot on for sure. You can download it once you purchase it, and pick up a frame at your local craft store. Buy Now

4 A Breakfast Date Who doesn't love breakfast? Grab the grandparents and take them to their favorite place to eat, just the two of you, whether it's at their favorite diner or a trip through the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru —they'll just love spending time with you.

5 A Photo Book Grandma and Grandpa will love having photos of their family sitting right on their coffee table to show off to their friends and to look through whenever they miss you guys, even if it's just a few pages long. The price, sentimental value, and product quality make this a perfect gift for Grandparents Day.

6 A Library Adventure Giphy I bet the grandparents in your life like to read. I know mine did. Have them take the kids to story time at the library or have them go browse for books for them to read together at home.

7 Arts & Crafts Day A lot of grandparents I know are pretty handy with crafting — whether it's sewing, knitting, crocheting, or even painting. The grandparents in your life will love showing the family how to do any or all of those things. And if it's just too difficult to learn, you can always do a family project together, like putting everyone's handprint on a flower pot to plant flowers in. That way it's the gift that keeps on giving, and Grandma and Grandpa can cherish that forever.

8 Picnic Date Go to your favorite park and bring finger foods (including Grandma's famous cookies), a blanket, lemonade and maybe even a kite and spend the day outside with Grandma and Grandpa. If there aren't any good parks around, you could always just have one in your own yard, and if your grandparent isn't comfortable sitting on the floor, bring along a lightweight camping chair for them to perch on.

9 Gear for Fishing (Or Their Favorite Hobby) You can quickly pick up some fishing accessories at a local sporting store and an official date to use said accessories with grandpa. This timeless and classic activity can be so much fun in addition to being a learning experience and a great opportunity to have long conversations while waiting on the fish to nibble. And hey, if grandma loves fishing, she should most definitely come, too.

10 Scrapbook Giphy Bring over a blank scrapbook with the promise to fill it in together. Pick up your grandparents, drive them to the craft store for supplies, including fun stickers for the kids, and make a scrapbook of all the fun pictures you've taken together over the years.

11 An impromptu Visit Don't have grandparents? No problem! Bring some cookies to a retirement home and hang out with the residents for a while. Many of them may not get a lot of visitors, and I know your presence (and cookies) will brighten their day.