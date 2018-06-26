You know wearing sunscreen in the summertime is pretty much non-negotiable. As much as you love soaking up all the rays, the sun can unfortunately cause a lot of less-than-sunny things to happen to your skin (from wrinkles to dark spots to cancer). You really can't overdo it when it comes to sun protection, which is why it's not a bad idea to add some makeup products with SPF to your usual routine. In fact, some of the items you already own might have sunscreen in them... but you can always use more. So what are some of the best options out there this summer?

First, a question: If you're going to be wearing makeup with SPF, do you need an additional layer of straight-up sunscreen, too? Probably. Though it would be awesome if your tinted moisturizer or foundation alone sufficed, as dermatologist Josh Zeichner, MD, told Refinery29, the added SPF in makeup isn't meant to be a substitute for daily sunscreen.

"Makeup with sunscreen can provide some protection, but is not enough," he said.

"We do not apply as much product as we should to get the SPF labeled on the bottle — and we do not apply it to all the areas that we need, including the neck and the ears. If you used as much makeup as one would need to get adequate sun protection, your face will likely look caked on."

It makes sense: Consider, for example, how much sunscreen you slather on your kid's face vs. your own face. Since you'll never use quite the same amount on yourself (or apply it as frequently), makeup with SPF could be just the extra step your summer skin care routine needs.

