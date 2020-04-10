11 Maternity Leggings That Grow With You & Your Bump

It doesn't take long for any pregnant woman to make leggings a part of their daily wardrobe. Comfortable, stretchy, and easy to pair with pretty much anything, a good pair of maternity leggings is probably one of the best things you can invest in throughout your pregnancy. But instead of buying a new pair every few weeks as your belly increasingly gets larger, you should find a pair of maternity leggings that grow with you, seamlessly going from the first trimester bloating period to that third trimester "can I get any bigger?" (you can) feeling.

Maternity clothing may have a long way to go in terms of style, but fortunately there are plenty of great leggings out there to choose from. While some are better for a bigger belly and others will feel more comfortable before you've really popped, there are a few that will make those transitions easily... and probably even fit well postpartum.

Oh, and a word of advice: once you find a pair you love, you might want to buy two or three pairs. It took me only a few weeks into my own pregnancy to realize I was going to be wearing leggings every single day for the foreseeable future. And since they're comfy, offer support, and can be dressed up or down, it works out perfectly to fill your closet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Zella Mamasana Live-In Maternity Ankle Leggings Zella Mamsana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings Nordstrom | $65 See on Nordstrom These Zella Mamasana leggings are made of a pleasantly thick material that doesn't threaten to be see-through and looks nice enough to be worn when you go out, paired with a nice top and a pair of boots. But don't worry: they're also comfortable enough to be worn when lounging in the house. I personally wore these throughout my second and third trimesters and loved the feeling of the wide, slightly tight belly panel that gave me excellent added support. That same panel felt great postpartum, when I felt like I needed a little extra something around my stomach. If you're looking for leggings that are extra stretchy and loose, this might not be the pair, but they are terrific to have on hand when you feel like you need the support.

2. Splendid Secret Fit Belly French Terry Maternity Leggings Splendid Secret Fit Belly French Terry Maternity Leggings A Pea In The Pod | $95 See on a Pea in the Pod While these Splendid Secret Fit Belly leggings aren't exactly cheap, fans love them because of how incredibly soft they are — the terry makes these the ideal leggings to wear when you want to prioritize your comfort over anything else. These are stretchy, thick, and incredibly comfortable, with a slightly tight feeling that never feels too restricting. They'll grow with your bump, and you'll want to continue wearing them even after giving birth.

3. Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Crossover Panel Leggings Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Crossover Panel Active Leggings Target | $25 See on Target Rest assured, though — you don't need to spend a lot to get great quality maternity leggings. One of the most popular options out there is Ingrid & Isabel's Maternity Crossover Panel Leggings, which can be found for as low as $25. Stretchy and comfy, these are ideal for your entire pregnancy and especially excellent for any active moms-to-be out there. What makes these unique is the crossover panel in the back, which offers extra back support as your bump grows. The material is antimicrobial and moisture-wicking, making them the perfect pair to wear when working out or doing prenatal yoga. The belly panel can be folded down or pulled up depending on what you prefer, meaning these easily grow with you.

4. Lululemon Align Pant II Lululemon Align Pant II 25" Lululemon | $98 See on Lululemon To be clear, Lululemon's Align II leggings are not maternity leggings — although they may as well be, because they are truly fantastic and, I think, worth the price point. These are super stretchy but not see-through, they're made of a soft material that holds up even after a lot of wear and tear, and they feel light on your body. I personally wore these Align leggings from the moment I got a positive pregnancy test through most of my third trimester, when I started to feel like they weren't high waist enough for me (although it's worth pointing out many pregnant women wear them up until their due date). After having the baby, I thought they may have stretched out, but nope: I got right back into them and they fit like a glove.

5. Motherhood Maternity Women's Maternity Full Length Secret Fit Belly Leggings Motherhood Maternity Women's Maternity Full Length Secret Fit Belly Leggings Amazon | $24.85 See on Motherhood Maternity For a pair of lightweight, comfortable, and durable leggings, look towards Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Leggings. Comfortable and featuring the perfect amount of tight support, these are super stretchy. The belly panel can also stretch to be really high waist while still fitting a smaller bump. I personally wore these throughout my pregnancy and loved how light they felt because, honestly, sometimes you don't want super tight support! The panel can also easily be folded down if you'd prefer.

6. Girlfriend Collective The Maternity Legging Girlfriend Collective The Maternity Legging Girlfriend Collective | $88 See on Girlfriend Collective If you've always been a fan of Girlfriend Collective's leggings, then you'll love The Maternity Legging. Supportive without being constrictive, these feel great on your bump and are nice and stretchy. The compression feeling is a welcome one, no matter how far along you are. They also come in several different colors if you're looking for something more bright and colorful than just black. Plus, you can feel good about buying these. Each pair of leggings help removes 2 pounds of waste from the oceans and donates a percentage of sales to Healthy Seas.

7. Spacedye Love The Bump Capri Maternity Leggings Spacedye Love The Bump Capri Maternity Legging Beyond Yoga | $99 See on Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga makes the most deliciously soft athleisure gear, so it's no surprise that their maternity leggings are just as heavenly. These aren't just soft, but they also offer the right amount of support. The material is moisture wicking, quick dry, and offers UV protection, so they're ideal for wearing when being active. The belly panel can easily be folded down or pulled up depending on the support and feel you're looking for, which makes them great for growing with your bump.

8. Maternity GapFit Blackout Full Panel Full Length Leggings Maternity GapFit Blackout Full Panel Full Length Leggings The Gap | $64.95 See on The Gap The Maternity GapFit Blackout leggings are incredibly popular among moms-to-be for a reason: they're super comfortable and stretchy with a good amount of support. Fans love that they're durable enough to never look sheer, and they also appreciate how they run very true to size. The breathable, moisture wicking fabric stands up well to sweat, and the high compression keeps you feeling supported. Bonus: there's a small pocket along the back waistline for essentials.

9. Pink Blush Navy Fleece Lined Plus Maternity Leggings Navy Fleece Lined Plus Maternity Leggings Pink Blush | $25 See on Pink Blush Online maternity shop Pink Blush makes excellent plus size maternity leggings that also come in at a great price point. They're stretchy but still fit snugly for support, and come in a comfy fleece material that doesn't feel too heavy. And for those who don't want a high belly panel, these are the answer: they won't come up to your chest, but they still feel good on your bump.

10. Kindred Bravely The Louisa Ultra High Waist Over The Bump Leggings Kindred Bravely The Louisa Ultra High-Waisted Over The Bump Maternity/Pregnancy Leggings Amazon | $89.99 See on Amazon Moms-to-be everywhere love Kindred Bravely's maternity leggings for their super soft feel and comforting snug fit. They offer support for your bump and come up super high, which is great for a growing belly. They're also really versatile, as that high panel can easily be folded down into a comfortable lower waisted option. These are designed to never lose their shape and fit, which means that they're meant to be worn when you're super pregnant, and then postpartum, when your belly is starting to shrink.