Even if you can't be bothered with regular mani-pedis most of the year, you might be more inspired to paint your nails during the summer: Your toes are exposed thanks to sandals and barefoot beach walks, everything from the sky to the flowers to the cocktails are more colorful, and gloves are a thing of the past. Plus, when it's hot outside, you can somehow get away with shades that ordinarily might seem a little too bright or sparkly in the dead of winter. When you're looking for nail polishes that are so summer, neutrals need not apply!

From magical metallics to dreamy sunset hues to colors that make you think of tropical getaways, the hottest polishes this summer are anything but boring. What you want this time of year are toes that will pop against the wet sand and fingers that make everyday feel like a vacation. Anything goes, as long as it's not dull — and don't worry about coordinating your hands and feet, because this is no time to be practical. Whether you're feeling bold or zen or sizzlingly sexy, there's a polish out there to match your every mood. And the best part is, as far as luxuries go, nail polish is more affordable than most.. even higher end options aren't all that pricey when you compare them to a new pair of shoes or a handbag. (That's especially true if you go the DIY manicure route.)

Here are some of the season's most popular colors.

1 The Fuschia Is Bright $9 Essie The color of exotic island blooms and raspberry slushies, you can't go wrong with this all-purpose bright pink. Buy Now

2 Sun, Sea, & Sand In My Pants $11 OPI This is definitely one of those colors that would feel out of place in, say, the middle of January... but this sunshine-in-a-bottle is absolutely perfect in between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Buy Now

3 Minted $15 Amazon As cool as a cone of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, a quick glance at your nails will keep you from melting on the sultriest of days. Buy Now

4 Amarapura $20 NARS Since metallics are super trendy this summer, this edgy silver is ideal for a night out sipping cocktails in the moonlight. Buy Now

5 Hope $20 JINsoon As stunning as a sunset, this cheerful citrus-y hue is like an instant mood boost. Buy Now

6 Never, Never Land $20 Nordstrom Like the shimmering scales of a mermaid's tail, this gorgeous iridescent purple seems utterly unicorn inspired. Buy Now

7 Myriam $14 Julep You've got to have at least one straight-up cherry red in your summer nail polish collection: Like popsicles and heart-shaped sunglasses rims, it's a classic. Buy Now

8 The Future Is Fairy $15 Nails inc If you're pretty sure you were a fairy in your last life and dream about sprouting a pair of glittery wings, this duo is for you. Plus, it looks kind of like the inside of a seashell. Wear each color alone or layer. Buy Now

9 Go For Gold $4 Target Another entry into the metallics category, this 24-karat color is super fast-drying so you can get to the beach in a flash. Buy Now

10 Ocean Princess $9 Pacifica Beauty The color of gentle Caribbean waves, you'll feel totally at peace with this sea-themed blue. Buy Now