Finding an activity that doesn't involve a screen to keep your kid busy can be a huge challenge — especially when they're already beyond bored. Maybe that's why paint-by-number kits for kids are having a major moment, as Etsy's annual Kids Trend Guide revealed. In fact, searches for these kits are up 2,575% (that's a whole lot of kids with "nothing to do").

This sudden surge in popularity is wild, but it makes total sense. For one thing, Etsy reported an upswing in searches for all things related to "quiet time" (journals and puzzles are also hot items for kids at the moment). And if you've never had the pleasure of completing your own paint-by-number masterpiece, it's actually super fun. The usually-inexpensive craft kits include a pre-drawn picture divided into smaller shapes, each with an assigned number; every number corresponds with a certain color, and as you follow the guide, your painting is revealed. The results will make your kid feel like an artist, but the process is surprisingly easy — not to mention relaxing and (best of all for parents) time-consuming. With any luck, your little one will be so focused and quiet that you'll have time to respond to an email, pay a bill, or maybe even do your own paint-by-number kit because, look, they really are soothing.

Even Taylor Swift gave a nod to the classic craft in her new song "The 1," where she sings: "We never painted by the numbers, baby." Fortunately you and your kiddo (unlike Tay, apparently) have plenty of options for getting your craft on with these with these 11 paint-by-number kits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. An Ode To Frida Kahlo Paint The Town By Number Frida Paint Kit Etsy | $22 see on etsy It's kind of meta to paint one of the greatest painters of the 20th century, but this awesome Frida Kahlo Paint By Number kit is a history lesson and an art project in one. Each kit comes with an 8-inch by 10-inch painting board, acrylic paint pots in 18 vibrant colors, and a paintbrush. You may even want to frame this one when you're done.

2. Cupcake Pop Art Faber-Castell Paint By Number Kit Michael's | $11 see on Michael's Your kid may not be allowed to eat a cupcake anytime, but they can always paint one. This pop art-inspired kit contains eight non-toxic paints and also comes with mounting tape, so you can hang their creation without worrying about your walls.

3. The Cutest Cat Dimensions Paint Works Flower Pot Kitten Walmart | $11 see on walmart All the cool cats and kittens in your life won't be able to resist this paint-by-number kit featuring a cute cat resting in a flower pot. It comes with the six paints you'll need, and it's great for beginners.

4. A Paint-By-Number Puzzle Torched Products Paint By Numbers Wood Puzzle for Kids Etsy | $25 see on etsy An art project and a puzzle? Yes, please. This elephant paint-by-number project comes with 62 pieces, which makes for a challenging yet doable puzzle. Just note that this one doesn't come with paint.

5. A Frozen Option ACANDYL Paint by Number Frozen Elsa Amazon | $12 see on amazon Frozen lovers will flip for this paint-by-number kit that comes with everything you need for a fun creative sesh. The set includes the numbered canvas, brushes, and paint. You'll be amazed by how many shades of blue and green it takes to make Elsa.

6. A Custom Pet Portrait Artnyur Custom Pet Portrait Paint by Number Etsy | $60 see on etsy It's so special to have a custom-made portrait of your pet, especially if you are (er, your child is) the artist behind the creation. After ordering this paint-by-number kit, just email the Etsy seller with a high resolution picture of your pet and your order number. The kit comes with acrylic paint, a paint palette, two paint brushes, and mercifully, instructions.

7. A Whole Zoo Created by Me! Canvas Painting Set Melissa & Doug | $15 see on melissa & doug Melissa & Doug have done it again with this set of three stretched canvases featuring outlined pictures of a safari, a jungle, and underwater animals. Little ones will have fun painting their favorite animals, then showing their paintings off on the included display easel.

8. A Wise Old Owl Toudorp Gentle Owl Paint By Numbers Kit Amazon | $10 see on amazon This paint-by-number owl is sure to be a hoot (sorry) among adults and kids alike. It comes with paint and brushes, and best of all, at just $10 you won't feel like you broke the bank (especially if your kid decides they're done halfway through the painting session).

9. A Very Pink Piglet Colour Life Find Paint By Number Kit Etsy | $28 see on etsy I honestly can't believe this little pig is a paint-by-number creation. The kit is available in four sizes with four animals to choose from: a pig, a llama, a penguin, and a bunny. If you're really getting into it and want to do more than one project, these four would look great hanging side by side in a kid's room.

10. A Majestical, Not Messy Option Paint by Number Unicorn Foil Fun Faber-Castell | $13 see on faber-castell If you're (understandably) a bit wary of getting paint all over your house, this paint-by-number is for you. Kiddos can color in the outlines using pencils, then dip a paintbrush in water and watch as the penciled areas turn to watercolor paint. The kit also teaches little ones how to properly mix color, and the shiny foil options give the final product a little glam touch.