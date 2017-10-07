11 Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Halloween Costumes For Kids

For this year's Halloween, plenty of kids will probably want to dress like the queen of pop herself. If this sounds like your child, then these Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" costumes for kids will be a hit. They take inspiration from the many different looks Tay portrays in this super-popular video.

As far as modern music videos are concerned, it's difficult to overstate the impact of Swift's recent single. In fact, the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" broke records with its release, bringing in 43.2 million views in the first 24 hours of its availability, according to the website for Variety. With its exploration of Swift's past personas, as well as the introduction of some snaky new characters, it's a mesmerizing and compulsively re-watchable video. In fact, fans have taken to decoding the meanings in the new Taylor Swift video in great detail, according to the website for Rolling Stone. (For instance, did you catch the "Et tu Brute" carved on her throne?)

Although this may be Taylor's edgiest incarnation to date, plenty of kids still love the singer-songwriter. If your own little one desires to dress like Swift, here are some interpretations of her "Look What You Made Me Do" ensembles that are appropriate for kids. Read on to see how your little one can best rep Tay.

1 Zombie Taylor TaylorSwiftVEVO / YouTube Strappy Back Maxi Dress, $35, Macys | Zombie Makeup Kit, $30, Halloween Costume | Costume Zombie Wig, $4, Amazon This look is the most appropriate for Halloween. Get a junior's maxi dress. Consider checking local thrift shops for inexpensive gowns that can be repurposed as a kid's Halloween costume. Use a zombie makeup kit to copy Taylor's terrifying look. Lastly, top it off with a costume zombie wig.