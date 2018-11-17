Thanksgiving isn't over until you dig into dessert. Pies are the traditional finish to the big feast, but it's nice to switch it up. You might be sick of pies because they're served up so often at holiday gatherings, or you might be looking for a dessert to bring to dinner that other guests won't have already brought. If you've got a pressure cooker, you can easily whip up something unique. There are tons of mouthwatering Thanksgiving desserts to make in the Instant Pot that'll look like you spent hours in the kitchen (though they're pretty quick and easy).

Even if your baking skills are a bit lacking, you can easily prepare an amazing cake, crisp, or cobbler with the help of an Instant Pot. Whatever whip up, it'll be a hit as long as it's sweet and delicious. And as an added bonus, your creation won’t take up valuable oven space and time on Thanksgiving day. Because if you've ever tried to cook multiple courses at the last minute for a holiday, you know the kind of panic that limited oven space can cause. (It's not fun.)

These drool-worthy options will satisfy any sweet tooth and make your holiday a whole lot easier.

1. Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Serena Lissy This triple chocolate cheesecake recipe from Serena Lissy looks like it came from a bakery, but it's really fresh out of the Instant Pot. (Nobody has to know!) In addition to the chocolatey filling, there’s an Oreo crust and a ganache topping that make it extra decadent.

2. Apple Crisp The Typical Mom A gorgeous cinnamon-spiced apple crisp is so much easier to make than apple pie, and that's especially true when you're using this Instant Pot recipe from The Typical Mom. If you’re a fan of Cracker Barrel’s apple crisp, you might not be able to tell difference from this recipe. You’ll need to cut the apples precisely, though, to make sure the texture is just right.

3. Pumpkin Cheesecake Sweet and Savory Meals No one will miss pumpkin pie with this Instant Pot pumpkin cheesecake from Sweet and Savory Meals on the table. The recipe walks you through how to make a graham cracker crust from scratch as well. If you want to make multiples, this dessert freezes well.

4. New York Cheesecake Pressure Cook Recipes The appeal of pumpkin cheesecake notwithstanding, you can never go wrong with a classic... and it doesn't get much more classic than this Instant Pot New York cheesecake from Pressure Cook Recipes. The recipe does take a little bit of advance planning, though. All the ingredients must be at room temperature before you start, or you might risk a major cheesecake fail.

5. Chocolate Lava Cake Paint the Kitchen Red Cutting into the warm and gooey center of a chocolate lava cake is so satisfying. This Instant Pot lava cake recipe from Paint the Kitchen Red can be whipped up in about a half hour. The secret to the rich flavor? A bit of instant coffee.

6. Peanut Butter And Chocolate Lava Cake Foodnservice What's the only thing more decadent than chocolate lava cake? This peanut butter chocolate lava cake recipe from Foodnservice. If your mouth wasn’t watering before, I’m sure it is now. It takes just eight minutes of cooking time in the Instant Pot to serve up this deliciousness.

7. Apple Cake The Soccer Mom Blog Apple pie and apple crisp have some stiff competition with this delicious Instant Pot apple cake from The Soccer Mom blog. Chopping up the apples is the hardest task you’ll need to do in this easy recipe. You can use any variety of apple you’d like, and the only special equipment you’ll need is a springform pan.

8. Peach Cobbler Awe Filled Homemaker Traditional peach cobbler may be a southern favorite, but this Instant Pot recipe from Awe Filled Homemaker makes it easy to bake anywhere. A box of yellow cake mix helps cut down on the preparation time, without sacrificing any of the flavor.If you’re feeling extra decadent, you can enjoy it with a scoop of ice cream on top.

9. Chocolate Pots de Creme Pressure Cooking Today If you don't already have an Instant Pot, it might be worth getting one just to test out these amazingly delicious looking chocolate pots de creme from Pressure Cooking Today. You’ll need eggs, milk, heavy cream, and of course, lots of chocolate to whip these up. They’re served in half-pint mason jars, and they’re actually cooked in them too — they can go in the Instant Pot, no problem.

10. Oreo Cheesecake My Baking Addiction Cheesecakes can be super tricky and crack if you don’t execute your recipe perfectly when using a stove. Avoid the whole guessing game this Thanksgiving with this Oreo cheesecake recipe from My Baking Addiction and your pressure cooker. No need to add boiling water for this recipe!