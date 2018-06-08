Oh Princess Charlotte. Everyone's favorite 3-year-old other than parents and grandparents of other toddlers all over the world. But if, like me, you don't really have a 3-year-old in your life, you can bask in the royal glory of the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She is a true delight, but don't go thinking she's all high and mighty, folks. I can think of at least 11 times Princess Charlotte was every 3-year-old, and it was truly delightful.

The younger sister of 4-year-old Prince George and older sister of baby Prince Louis has made a name for herself as quite the scene stealer. I mean, as gorgeous as Meghan Markle was on her May 19 wedding day to Prince Harry, could you stop watching Princess Charlotte to see if she might get into any nonsense? Me either, although we were all sorely disappointed. She was awfully well-behaved... behind the scenes might have been another story, but I'll get to that later.

There's just something about the sweet-faced, spunky, happy little girl that makes a person almost consider wanting another child. Until I see poor Kate Middleton crouched down trying to deal with a classic Princess Charlotte meltdown. Then I'm like, pass.

Meltdown On The Runway

Princess Charlotte might not have turned 3 until May 2, but she's already a pro at throwing a 3-year-old meltdown. As evidenced by this moment on a runway in Germany in 2017 when she simply wasn't having any fun at all, and she wanted to make sure no one else did either.

Cooperate? No, Thank You

When her aunt Pippa Middleton was married in May 2017, Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid. That time around, however, Kate Middleton did a whole lot of kid wrangling... with her daughter appearing to be the main culprit.

Who's The Boss?

Much like every 3-year-old I've ever met, Princess Charlotte reportedly likes to boss people around. Unlike other kids her age, the Queen of England confirms she's bossy, according to HuffPost. When talking to a mother about her younger daughter taking care of the older one, the queen replied, according to HuffPost, "It’s like that with Charlotte and George."

So Much Sass

In case you missed it, Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at reporters at the royal wedding in May. Which reminds people of another kid around her age: her uncle, Prince Harry, who was a fan of this classic spicy pose as a little boy.

Charlotte In Charge

According to People, there's one person the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should thank for all of those well-behaved bridesmaids at their wedding: Princess Charlotte. Much like some other little ones I've met, she wasn't willing to give up the chance to know more than the other kids. So when one of the bridesmaids wanted to leave, Princess Charlotte reportedly schooled her on royal protocol, as a royal guest told People:

She was really sweet. There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, "No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked." She was really organized!

Super Loves The Baby

Before you go thinking Princess Charlotte is bratty, please see this picture of her kissing her baby brother on his birthday. You feel bad now, don't you?

The Secret Life Of Pets

Every kid wants to have a pet in their life, and Princess Charlotte is no different. According to The Mirror, Kate Middleton revealed in 2016 that her children have a pet hamster named Marvin.

Dancing Queen

What do 3-year-old girls like? Dancing. Why? Because it's very fun. And Princess Charlotte is no different, as Kate Middleton said in August, according to ELLE. She loves it so much, she's reportedly already taking lessons, as ELLE noted.

She's A Sucker For The Limelight

Her older brother might not love all the attention, but Princess Charlotte loves to affect a good old wave to her adoring fans every chance she gets, it seems.

Even when heading to the hospital to visit her mother and baby brother, she's always camera-ready.

Refined Palette

Back in March, Kate Middleton was helping to make lunch at an official event when she admitted what one of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favorite foods were pizza. Specifically if they get to make it themselves, according to Hello!:

I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy.

Show me a 3-year-old who doesn't love pizza and getting messy?

Getting Spoiled On Her Birthday

Princess Charlotte received more than 36,000 cards and letters from her many fans for her birthday, according to Town & Country. Sure, that's a lot more than the average 3-year-old, but let's face it: you never get nearly as spoiled for your birthday as you do when you're little.