When we had our first child, Halloween was the holiday I was most excited to spend with him. At four months old, I figured he would be the perfect size to wrap up in one of those cute little baby bunting costumes and parade around our neighborhood. He was such a sweet little pea pod, but twenty minutes in the South Florida heat was all he could take. Little did I know, it's not until your kid is out of the baby phase that Halloween gets really good — and coming up with unique toddler Halloween costume ideas is one of the best parts.

Interestingly enough, toddlers themselves often prefer traditional outfits. Katherine Cullen, the National Retail Federation's Director of Industry and Consumer Insights, tells Romper that when little ones start choosing their Halloween costumes, they tend to stick to the classic princesses and superheroes that have floated at the top of trend lists for many, many years.

"The top costumes have been pretty consistent year over year, and until 2016, princesses had an eleven year reign for kids' costumes," Cullen says.

However, millennials are die-hard Halloween revelers, she continued, and tend toward costume choices inspired by pop culture, Pinterest and Youtube.

"We have seen that social media is playing a growing role and there are some gender differences. Men are much more likely to look on YouTube and women are more likely to look on Pinterest," Cullen says. "We do ask people if pop culture inspires their costume and it can vary from year to year. This year it's at 16 percent."

So if you're the millennial parent of a toddler, now is the time to impose your quirky sensibilities on your child. It will only be another year or two before you're down in in the Iron Man or Elsa trenches with the rest of us.

1 Strongman This is costume is ridiculous — and awesome. What little boy isn't constantly picking things up to see if he can? Slap on this muscle-y onesie, draw him a mustache and challenge him to a *small* pumpkin lifting contest for a funny Halloween trick for his treats.

2 Cappucino Are you and your little good friends with the baristas at your neighborhood coffeeshop? Pay homage to your caffeine habit by dressing her up at a frothy espresso concoction that she will surely object to when she is old enough to choose her own costume. Sizes in this disguise go up to 2T.

3 Stink Bug No one will disagree that your toddler can smell a bit ripe at times, so dressing them up as a stink bug is an innocent little joke at their expense. Cute too.

4 Snail There's something fitting about slapping a shell and tentacles on someone who crawled on the floor to slime stuff with their mouths only months ago. Toddlers still tend to like the floor, which will add a touch of authenticity to this sweet outfit.

6 Grandma Is it the huge glasses that make this costume adorable? The walker? Perhaps it's the suggestion of a silver perm above those plump little cheeks that makes the idea of an grandma baby so funny. This costume will definitely grab some laughs on Halloween night.

7 Fisherman Do you have outdoors-y types in your family? Dress up your toddler as a mini angler like his Grandpa or big cousins and he will feel all grown up like them. It's also true that babies are adorable in bucket hats, so enjoy!

8 Lumberjack More baby beards! The axe and the flannel (and of course, the facial hair) combine to create a perfect pint-size lumberjack.

9 Queen of Hearts Isn't this gown pretty grand for a little girl? The raised collar, poofy skirt, and heart motif make this perfect for a toddler who keeps everyone wrapped around her finger.

10 Owl There's nothing drab about this owl costume. This bright update on a traditionally spooky bird will make Halloween night a hoot.