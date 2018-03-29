Maybe playing tricks on your husband is a regular thing in your household, but on April Fools' Day, it's practically a requirement. Even if you’re not a regular prankster, you won’t want to miss out on a whole day that’s dedicated to having a good laugh. Good thing there are tons of fun April Fools' pranks to play on your husband, for all levels of mischief.

You can do something big, such as covering their car with wrapping paper, which will be sure to get a response. Or alternatively, consider telling him a little white lie that will get a satisfying reaction (but won’t break his heart). For example, you can inform him that your parents are coming for a surprise visit that afternoon — that’s sure to freak him out. Better yet, have your parents call him to let them know they’re on the way and pretend that you had mentioned this visit weeks ago.

Yes, there are all kinds of pranks that you can play on your S.O., but the key is to keep from going overboard, in order to avoid losing their trust. The last thing you want is to start a fight over a silly prank. When it comes to practical jokes, the best ones are simple and easy to pull off, while maintaining the element of surprise.

1. Take-Out Put in a take-out order at a local restaurant and ask your husband to go and pick it up. Use an embarrassing alias. When he calls you from the restaurant because there isn’t anything under your name or his, you can finally tell him it’s under Booboobutt or whatever nonsensical moniker you’ve picked out for him.

2. TP Bandit Shutterstock Hide all the toilet paper in the house. He’ll need it eventually during the day and when he does, you’ll be ready to torture him as long as it takes for him to promise you something you’ve been wanting.

3. Lonely Socks When your husband is sleeping, take all his socks and pair them incorrectly. Watch him get frustrated trying to find a complete set. If you really want to get the best of him, only leave one of each pair in the drawer so that he literally can’t find two of the same socks.

4. Boo In The Loo Make it look like someone is stuck inside the toilet by printing a photo of someone’s face looking trapped and taping it to the toilet base (but under the seat). Put the toilet lid down. When he sleepily wakes up for his morning pee, he’ll be greeted with quite the surprise.

5. Wrapping Paper This is a fun one. Just cover something important to him in wrapping paper. It's harmless, yet playful. The key here is to go big or go home, so try wrapping up something that's really inconvenient, like their car.

6. In-laws Want to get your husband good? Just tell him your parents are about an hour away for that visit they had been planning for weeks. Even if your husband and your parents are on the very best terms, surprise visits can definitely be rattling.

7. Balloons Shutterstock This is my personal go-to. While your hubby is out, blow up as many balloons as you can and use them to fill an entire room. The bedroom, their office, the bathroom, or whichever is their favorite spot to spend their time. Watch their reaction when they open the door to said room, from confusion, to annoyance, to pure happiness.

8. New Pets Your partner's reaction can go either way with this one: They will either be super excited to have a new addition to the family, or pissed that you brought home yet another pet. Regardless, you will definitely get a response — hopefully the one you were hoping for.

9. Donuts Here’s another classic. All you need is an empty Dunkin Donuts box. Leave it on the kitchen counter with nothing in it, or fill it up with a colorful assortment of crudités

10. Broken Soap Here’s a perfect last minute prank that uses items you probably already have inside the house. Once your partner goes to bed, pull out the clear nail polish and put a coating over their bar of soap. What does this do? The polish seals the suds, so when your husband tries to use it in the shower, it won’t be much help.

11. Multilingual Phone This can only work if you know your S.O.'s password. While they are sleeping, hack into their phone and change the settings to a language that they won't understand.