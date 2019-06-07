With summer comes the obligatory beach excursion: long days spent slathering sunscreen on wriggling kids, sammies that have more sand in them than cheese, bringing a barrage of equipment with you, and wondering if that big clump in your child's swimsuit is a lump of sand... or something else. But packing to go to the beach is not for the faint of heart, and requires some specific equipment, like these beach toys from Walmart that are designed to help your kids actually have fun in the sun, without burning a hold through your wallet.

Whether your kids are naturally-born beach babes or would prefer to spend their summer indoors, eyes glued to a screen, you’re probably going to head to a big body of water at some point. Love it or leave it, it's just part and parcel of summer. And you’d think that splashing in the waves and burying unwitting siblings in the sand would suffice, but nope. You’re still going to have to schlep some serious gear, mama, if you want to keep your kiddos occupied — and save your sanity in the process. From shovels to dump trucks, frisbees to good ol' fashioned playing cards, these beach toys from Walmart just might do the trick!

Play Day 20-Piece Wheelbarrow or Wagon Sand Play Set Play Day 20-Piece Wheelbarrow or Wagon Sand Play Set $15 Play Day Sandcastles sure can be hard to build. Let your child channel his inner sand artiste, or just have a blast zooming through the sand with the wheelbarrow or wagon. See on Walmart

Beach Toys Deluxe Set 9 Pieces Large Dump Truck Sand Molds 7-Piece Beach Set $5 My Sunshine The best part about this seven-piece set is the carrying basket that corrals toys and easily shakes sand out. It comes in pink or blue, and at $5, you really can't go wrong. See On Walmart

Unicorn Purple Bicycle Standard Poker Playing Cards Unicorn Purple Bicycle Standard Poker Playing Cards $6 Bicycle From Crazy Eights to Old Maid, your kids can take a break from the surf and play a quick card game. The unicorn design can make for a magical game. Go Fish, anyone? See on Walmart

Wilson Official Size and Weight Soft Play Outdoor Volleyball, Blue Wilson Official Size and Weight Soft Play Outdoor Volleyball, Blue $9 Wilson The beach is always better when you bring a ball. This cerulean sky blue Wilson ball can be used for an impromptu game of volleyball with family and newfound friends. See on Walmart