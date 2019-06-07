Romper

12 Best Beach Toys From Walmart That Are A Bang For Your Buck

By Jennifer Parris
Share

With summer comes the obligatory beach excursion: long days spent slathering sunscreen on wriggling kids, sammies that have more sand in them than cheese, bringing a barrage of equipment with you, and wondering if that big clump in your child's swimsuit is a lump of sand... or something else. But packing to go to the beach is not for the faint of heart, and requires some specific equipment, like these beach toys from Walmart that are designed to help your kids actually have fun in the sun, without burning a hold through your wallet.

Whether your kids are naturally-born beach babes or would prefer to spend their summer indoors, eyes glued to a screen, you’re probably going to head to a big body of water at some point. Love it or leave it, it's just part and parcel of summer. And you’d think that splashing in the waves and burying unwitting siblings in the sand would suffice, but nope. You’re still going to have to schlep some serious gear, mama, if you want to keep your kiddos occupied — and save your sanity in the process. From shovels to dump trucks, frisbees to good ol' fashioned playing cards, these beach toys from Walmart just might do the trick!

Toysmith Beach Set

Toysmith Beach Set

$10

Toysmith

You can’t beat the classics when it comes to beach toys. This set sports shovels, sieves, spades, a bucket, and sand molds—everything your kiddo needs to stay entertained while you try to relax.

Play Day 20-Piece Wheelbarrow or Wagon Sand Play Set

Play Day 20-Piece Wheelbarrow or Wagon Sand Play Set

$15

Play Day

Sandcastles sure can be hard to build. Let your child channel his inner sand artiste, or just have a blast zooming through the sand with the wheelbarrow or wagon.

Seaside Sidekicks Funnel Fun

Seaside Sidekicks Funnel Fun

$30

Melissa & Doug

Give your child a lesson in gravity with this funnel set. Little ones can have fun sifting through sand and watching it wind its ways down through the funnel and other contraptions.

Toysmith Pirate Ship Beach Toys Set

Toysmith Pirate Ship Beach Toys Set

$9

Toysmith

Your child can sail the Seven Seas (or just sit safely by the shore) with his toy pirate ship. In the shape of a skull and crossbones, the sand molds are definitely pirate-worthy. Your mini Jack Sparrow should approve. Aarrghh!

Beach Toys Deluxe Set 9 Pieces Large Dump Truck Sand Molds

7-Piece Beach Set

$5

My Sunshine

The best part about this seven-piece set is the carrying basket that corrals toys and easily shakes sand out. It comes in pink or blue, and at $5, you really can't go wrong.

SHATCHI- 24 In. Beach Ball

24 In. Beach Ball

$6

SHATCHI-

At the beach, all it takes is a ball to have a party. This 24 inch colorful ball is great to play catch with your little ones, or simply bounce in the waves.

Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Doll

Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Doll

$8

Mattel, Inc.

Let your little mermaid soak up the sun with her fave aquatic Barbie doll. She can splash along or simply be two sirens of the seas. And (swoon), Barbie has a crown, too.

Wham-O DYN-O-GLOW Frisbee

Wham-O DYN-O-GLOW Frisbee

$10

Wham-O

Fling your way to fun with this cool glow-in-the dark Frisbee. You can use it during the day or for late-day trips to the beach when the sun starts to set.

Unicorn Purple Bicycle Standard Poker Playing Cards

Unicorn Purple Bicycle Standard Poker Playing Cards

$6

Bicycle

From Crazy Eights to Old Maid, your kids can take a break from the surf and play a quick card game. The unicorn design can make for a magical game. Go Fish, anyone?

Wilson Official Size and Weight Soft Play Outdoor Volleyball, Blue

Wilson Official Size and Weight Soft Play Outdoor Volleyball, Blue

$9

Wilson

The beach is always better when you bring a ball. This cerulean sky blue Wilson ball can be used for an impromptu game of volleyball with family and newfound friends.

Melissa & Doug Multi-Color Skyrunner Delta Kite

Melissa & Doug Multi-Color Skyrunner Delta Kite

$21

Melissa & Doug

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Well, actually it’s a colorful bird kite. With 164 feet of kite line, kids can take their kite—and their imagination—to new heights.

Sport Design Catch and Release Beach Aquarium

Sport Design Catch and Release Beach Aquarium

$13

Sport Design

Looking to make your beach outing a little educational? Fill the globe with water and sand to provide a temporary home to the sea creatures your kid finds—and then safely return them back to their home when you’re ready to pack up the car and head homeward.