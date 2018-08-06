The other night, I introduced my son to the Johnny Cash song "A Boy Named Sue" (written, by the way, by the late great children's poet Shel Silverstein), and we had a good laugh over the story of a man who vowed revenge on the dad who gave him an ultra-girly name. But though we'll probably never see Sue climbing up the boys'-name lists, there are some baby names that deserve to become unisex, though they are typically associated with one gender.

If you think that standards of masculinity and femininity are unchangeable, consider this: Just a century ago, pink was actually considered a boy's color, according to Smithsonian magazine. It was thought to be a stronger, bolder shade, while "delicate and dainty" blue was reserved for girls. The article also pointed out that back then, American boys traditionally wore dresses and long hair until they reached school age.

Name associations change with the times, too. Sidney and Marion were among the most popular names for boys in the 1910s, according to the Social Security Administration. Today, you'd be more likely to find them on a girl's birth certificate (though the spelling might be changed to Sydney and Marianne).

So with gender-neutral names so trendy today, it's time to expand the baby name pool by letting go of some of our preconceived ideas about which monikers are strictly for girls or boys. Okay, maybe it's a little much to expect that parents will choose Madeline for a boy or Arthur for a girl, but here are some suggestions for parents looking for options for either their pink, blue, or neutral-colored nursery.