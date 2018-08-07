12 Hilarious Back-To-School Memes Every Parent Will Totally Get

For a lot of moms, back-to-school means some well deserved peace and quiet. While we all love our kids, there's something about having them home all day long, every single day, for weeks on end that can be — well — slow torture. Between the I'm boreds and the constant demand to entertain, feed, clean — the list goes on — it's no wonder moms everywhere celebrate when end of the summer comes around. Luckily, there are some hilarious back-to-school memes every mom can relate to.

This September, my son will be starting kindergarten. Every day he asks me, "How many more days?" until he starts at his "new, big boy school". While I'm happy that he's excited to start at a new school, I'm also a little sad to let go of the days of preschool and all things toddler. He is now a real, school age kid and I don't even know where the time has gone — cue the tears. So whether you're a first-time kindergarten parent or your youngest is going off to college this fall, there's something so relatable about parenting when it's time to go back to school. Check out these funny memes below for some good back-to-school laughs that every parent can relate to.

1 Let The Celebration Begin Imgur This mom is literally me and every other stay-at-home or work-from-home mom out there. It's hard to contain your excitement when your afternoons can finally consist of bubble baths, naps, and eating without being interrupted. I definitely feel this mom's excitement.

2 But First, We Nap Honestly, when my son began going to preschool for the full day, the thing I was most excited about was the possibility of taking a nap in the afternoon. My son stopped napping around 2 years old so any day I had him home with me all day meant no quiet time. Zero. No naps, no breaks and phew, did I need one. So let's hear it for the naps, y'all.

3 Kids Be Like... We all know a kid who's gonna be like this. Stay strong, moms.

4 Parents Be Like... Imgur I'm not gonna lie, I'm totally going to be like those parents in the top photo come September. Kindergarten is just such a big step for our little ones, you know? What kind of friends will they make? Are they scared? Hungry? Will they get bullied? So many questions.

5 We All Know A Mom Who Can Relate Imgur We all know a mom who's dreading this moment at the end of the month. If you know her, bring her a glass of wine to the bus stop. If you are her, bring a bottle.

6 When Your Kid Starts Coughing The Morning Of Imgur Fake. Fake. Fake. No fever? You're going to school. Have a great day, love you! Bye Felicia.

7 When The Excitement Of School Does Not Live Up To Your Expectations Who else can relate to this? I remember as a kid being so excited for my first day. I couldn't wait to get homework and learn how to read. I wanted to write in a notebook and learn all of the things, but when I found out it was just a bunch of playtime? Oh, the disappointment.

8 There's Always That One Kid Imgur There's always that one kid who hates school. We feel you kid, we really do, but you still gotta go, sorry. (Not sorry actually.) I'll be over here eating some chips and guac while watching Netflix — and not the kids' Netflix by the way. Hello, six hours of The Handmaid's Tale.

9 And Then Reality Sets In... Imgur All of the supplies and all... of... the... books. How many books do kids need for school anyway? Don't these teachers know that more work for them means more work for us? I thought school meant we finally get a break?

10 Just Take All My Money Teacher Memes New shoes, new clothes, new backpack, lunchbox, and don't forget the supplies. Thank goodness for back-to-school sales at Target.

11 Sharing Isn't Always Caring Just for fun because these Cardi B memes crack me up.