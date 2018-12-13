'Tis the season for remembering the people who enrich and improve our families' lives. And if your kids are into sports, their coach(es) ideally should be on that list. But what kind of holiday gift can you give to a coach? It's not like there's a "Coaches" section in Target in between Home Decor and Groceries. Still, if you use a little imagination (or refer to this list), you should be able to find something that will properly express your thanks.

You have to give coaches credit: They're the ones who log in tons of after-school and weekend hours to make sure our kids perform at their best. They're willing to stand outside in bitter cold and broiling heat, or on the sidelines of noisy, stuffy gyms. They have to be patient and supportive, yet still tough when they have to be. They teach fundamentals, encourage teamwork, dry tears, and wrap strained muscles. They face the wrath of hyper-competitive dads and moms, and sometimes have to remind the parents to chill out and let their kids have fun. Oh, yeah, and most of the time, coaches don't even get paid for all of this. That alone deserves at least a little acknowledgement.

Before you get out your credit card, however, make sure you know if it's okay to buy your coach a present. The MomsTeam website cautioned that some youth leagues have a "no-gift" policy, to avoid any awkwardness for families who are in a financial crunch. You'll also want to find out whether the parents on your child's team typically buy individual small gifts, or chip in for a larger gift from the group. Either way, here are a few great choices that will show your appreciation.

Visible Vest EvoLike Premium Reflective Vest $23 EvoLike Sometimes young athletes forget to watch their coach for instructions in the midst of a game. That won't be a problem if your child's coach is wearing this attention-getting vest. Coach will also appreciate wearing it for a safer morning or evening jog or bike ride. (Price may vary according to size.) See On Amazon

Framed Memories Personalized Coach Picture Frame $25 Etsy Customizable with the name or message of your choice, this frame is also available in versions for baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, and more. Slip the team picture inside, and you've got a gift that will be cherished long after the season is over. See On Etsy

Custom Colorblock Anorak Jacket $40 Team Sportswear Every coach needs a practical jacket to wear on the field. This warm anorak fits the bill — plus, it's customizable with your team's logo, your coach's name, or any other personalized touch you want to add (pricing varies according to design). This company also personalizes a wide variety of polos, T-shirts, warmup jackets, jerseys, and other athletic wear. See ON Team Sportswear

Sports Gift Card Gift Card Dick's Sporting Goods Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best ones. A gift card lets coaches pick out what they need most, be it clothes, sneakers, or gear. Dick's Sporting Goods gift cards can be loaded with any amount from $5 to $500, making it easy for you or a group of team moms to stay within your budget. See On Dick's Sporting Goods

A Timely Gift Adanac 3000 Digital Stopwatch Timer $13 MARATHON If your child's sport requires precise timing, such as track or swimming, then their coach will appreciate a water-resistant stopwatch featuring a large display and accuracy to 1/100th of a second. See on Amazon

Crystal Award Athletic Personalized Crystal Award and Gift $40 ChalkTalkSPORTS Even if your team doesn't take home a trophy at the end of the season, you can still reward your coach's efforts with an award they'll be proud to display on their desk. Have it engraved with your coach's name and a personal message. See on Amazon

For A Post-Game Sip Soccer Flask Gift Set $21 Palm City Products Your coach could use a little warm-up after the game or at a tailgate party. Let them do it in style with this rust-resistant stainless steel set, including two shot glasses and a funnel to make sure not a drop is lost. See On Amazon

For The Cheer Coach Silver Glitter Cheer Coach Sports Tote $20 Totesntogs Don't forget cheerleading coaches while you're at it; they put in just as many hours of hard work and dedication as their sports counterparts. This tote will be handy for bringing snacks, water bottles, first-aid supplies, and other necessities to games and cheer competitions. See On Amazon

Memory Bangle A Great Coach Is Hard To Find Bangle $17 Etsy This charm bangle is priced right and can be customized with your choice of sports charm for a coach who teaches soccer, skating, softball, basketball, or other games. Your coach will appreciate the message as much as the jewelry. And if they're not into wearing it, they can use it as a keychain. See On Etsy