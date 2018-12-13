12 Holiday 2018 Gifts For Coaches, Because You Have No Idea What To Get Them
'Tis the season for remembering the people who enrich and improve our families' lives. And if your kids are into sports, their coach(es) ideally should be on that list. But what kind of holiday gift can you give to a coach? It's not like there's a "Coaches" section in Target in between Home Decor and Groceries. Still, if you use a little imagination (or refer to this list), you should be able to find something that will properly express your thanks.
You have to give coaches credit: They're the ones who log in tons of after-school and weekend hours to make sure our kids perform at their best. They're willing to stand outside in bitter cold and broiling heat, or on the sidelines of noisy, stuffy gyms. They have to be patient and supportive, yet still tough when they have to be. They teach fundamentals, encourage teamwork, dry tears, and wrap strained muscles. They face the wrath of hyper-competitive dads and moms, and sometimes have to remind the parents to chill out and let their kids have fun. Oh, yeah, and most of the time, coaches don't even get paid for all of this. That alone deserves at least a little acknowledgement.
Before you get out your credit card, however, make sure you know if it's okay to buy your coach a present. The MomsTeam website cautioned that some youth leagues have a "no-gift" policy, to avoid any awkwardness for families who are in a financial crunch. You'll also want to find out whether the parents on your child's team typically buy individual small gifts, or chip in for a larger gift from the group. Either way, here are a few great choices that will show your appreciation.
Seasonal Memento
World's Best Coach Ribbon Christmas Ornament
This ornament will be proudly displayed on your coach's tree year after year to remind them of a great season. It can be personalized to your specifications (name, year, school or league). On the back of the ribbon is the slogan "Practice makes perfect."
Visible Vest
EvoLike Premium Reflective Vest
Sometimes young athletes forget to watch their coach for instructions in the midst of a game. That won't be a problem if your child's coach is wearing this attention-getting vest. Coach will also appreciate wearing it for a safer morning or evening jog or bike ride. (Price may vary according to size.)
Soft Cooler
Canvas Soft Cooler High-Density Insulation
Whether your coach is toting water bottles for the team or packing a lunch for a family picnic, this cooler will get plenty of use both during and after the season.
Framed Memories
Personalized Coach Picture Frame
Customizable with the name or message of your choice, this frame is also available in versions for baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, and more. Slip the team picture inside, and you've got a gift that will be cherished long after the season is over.
Custom Colorblock Anorak Jacket
Every coach needs a practical jacket to wear on the field. This warm anorak fits the bill — plus, it's customizable with your team's logo, your coach's name, or any other personalized touch you want to add (pricing varies according to design). This company also personalizes a wide variety of polos, T-shirts, warmup jackets, jerseys, and other athletic wear.
Sports Gift Card
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best ones. A gift card lets coaches pick out what they need most, be it clothes, sneakers, or gear. Dick's Sporting Goods gift cards can be loaded with any amount from $5 to $500, making it easy for you or a group of team moms to stay within your budget.
A Timely Gift
Adanac 3000 Digital Stopwatch Timer
If your child's sport requires precise timing, such as track or swimming, then their coach will appreciate a water-resistant stopwatch featuring a large display and accuracy to 1/100th of a second.
Crystal Award
Athletic Personalized Crystal Award and Gift
Even if your team doesn't take home a trophy at the end of the season, you can still reward your coach's efforts with an award they'll be proud to display on their desk. Have it engraved with your coach's name and a personal message.
For A Post-Game Sip
Your coach could use a little warm-up after the game or at a tailgate party. Let them do it in style with this rust-resistant stainless steel set, including two shot glasses and a funnel to make sure not a drop is lost.
For The Cheer Coach
Silver Glitter Cheer Coach Sports Tote
Don't forget cheerleading coaches while you're at it; they put in just as many hours of hard work and dedication as their sports counterparts. This tote will be handy for bringing snacks, water bottles, first-aid supplies, and other necessities to games and cheer competitions.
Goooooals
If your practice fields don't always come equipped with goals, your coach will be especially grateful to have their own set to keep in the car trunk, just in case. A perfect group gift for all the moms on the team.
Memory Bangle
A Great Coach Is Hard To Find Bangle
This charm bangle is priced right and can be customized with your choice of sports charm for a coach who teaches soccer, skating, softball, basketball, or other games. Your coach will appreciate the message as much as the jewelry. And if they're not into wearing it, they can use it as a keychain.
After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.