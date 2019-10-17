12 Inspiring Congressman Cummings Quotes In Memory Of A Trailblazer

No matter which side of politics you find yourself on, the impact Congressman Elijah Cummings made on our country is undeniable, and his unexpected death reminds us just how fleeting life can be. Though this loss is tragic, his legacy will live on through these inspiring quotes from Congressman Cummings that will continue to make a positive impression on U.S. citizens for years to come.

With memorial posts pouring in on social media from Presidents, Senators, members of congress, and even private citizens, people everywhere are immortalizing the work and life of the legendary congressman. His storied career included more than 22 years in congress as the representative for Maryland's 7th congressional district. As a member of congress, he fought for civil rights, women's rights, the rights of low income individuals struggling to get by, survivors of trauma and abuse, and those fighting insurmountable health challenges, often bravely reaching across the aisle in the name of progress.

To say the least, our country is in a state of turmoil, but taking the time to honor the life of an American who dedicated his life to public service by remembering theses inspiring quotes from Congressman Cummings serves as a reminder that we can still work to stand united even in uncertain times.

1. "Education is a passport to future opportunity, and I encourage every student to invest in their learning." Upon expressing his "best wishes" to students at the beginning of the 2019 school year on his Twitter page, Congressman Cummings posted this inspiring quote about the importance of education to inspire and encourage students to invest in their future.

2. "The hard-working men and women that make up our nation’s workforce are our greatest resource." In celebration of Labor Day in 2019, Congressman Cummings posted this inspiring quote to Twitter in recognition of the American workforce. While you know how hard you work each day, it is so nice to hear someone in a position of authority speak words of affirmation that the work you do does not go unnoticed.

3. "Men and women, regardless of race, deserve #EqualPayForEqualWork." Accompanied by the harrowing statistic that "in 2017, Black women earned, on average, $0.61 for every $1.00 made by white, non-Hispanic male workers," Congressman Cummings posted this quote to Twitter to bring attention to the fact that race compounds the gender pay gap in our country in order to inspire men and women alike to take action.

4. "Every day, I wake up with one goal: to make sure our children & generations yet unborn will reach their God-given potential—& that the future we are creating is a brighter one for every child." Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Always one to look ahead to a better and brighter tomorrow, this quote by Congressman Cummings serves to inspire others to do as he did and work to build a future we can be proud of for our children.

5. "Music can bring life to life and heal our emotional wounds." This beautiful sentiment about the power of music was posted by Congressman Cummings on Twitter after attending a healing concert for substance and opioid users as an uplifting note of thanks to those bringing light on how to address the struggles of individuals fighting to heal from addiction.

6. "With the adoption of the 19th Amendment 99 years ago, we moved toward becoming a more fair society. On #WomensEqualityDay, we celebrate the progress we made on that day & in the years since. But, we must also continue to work to empower all women to reach their full potential." As a champion for closing the wage gap, an advocate for paid family leave, affordable childcare, and a woman's right to choose, Congressman Cummings celebrated Women's Equality Day in 2019 with a Twitter post that includes an inspiring message about continuing to empower women.

7. "We must also stop the hateful incendiary comments, we got to do it. Those in the highest levels of the government must stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behavior. It only creates more division among us and severely limits our ability to work together for the common good. As a country, we finally must say enough is enough. That we are done with the hateful rhetoric. That we are done with the mass shootings. That we are done with white supremacists, domestic terrorists, who terrorizing in our country and fighting against everything America stands for." This lengthy quote from Congressman Cummings reported by CNN in August 2019 is packed full of inspiring words of wisdom about the division in the country and how it prohibits working together "for the common good." The quote was part of a call to congress to cancel their recess in order to focus on gun control legislation at the National Press Club in Washington.

8. "Voting is our democratic right, & allows us to control our destiny." While you probably already understand how important it is to vote, this inspiring quote from Congressman Cummings addresses just how much the right to vote allows the American citizens to take charge of their future.

9. "This month, we mark the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving on this continent. We must take this moment to reflect on our past and have honest, candid conversations that seek to heal our nation's wounds." Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images This quote from Congressman Cummings sheds light on how to move forward as a nation and mend the wounds of our past by reflecting on the struggle that so many faced to mold the country into what it is today.

10. "Many Americans yearn for the day when we stop fighting each other & realize that diversity is our promise—not our problem." In response to tweets from President Trump that he called "racist, xenophobic, deeply offensive to many Americans," Congressman Cummings called for condemnation of such rhetoric and posted this inspiring quote to Twitter about the importance of embracing diversity as a nation.

11. "You must have confidence in your competence. Most people who are hating on you, they are not worried about where you are. They're worried about where you're going." The Baltimore Sun reported this inspiring quote from Congressman Cummings in 2015 while addressing a group of teenage athletes, speaking about empowerment and the power of believing in themselves.