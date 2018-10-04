It’s the most wonderful time of the year. For ghouls and goblins, that is. Or for kids who want to dress up like their favorite Harry Potter character or superhero and run around the neighborhood begging for free candy. It’s not a bad deal though, and there are 12 kid-friendly Halloween movies on Netflix to get you in the holiday spirit. The term "kid-friendly" might be a little subjective, but by that I mean Halloween movies that border on scary and won’t give your kid nightmares before the spookiest night of the year.

Because you know there can be no Halloween without R.L. Stine involved, there are two movies, Mostly Ghostly and Mostly Ghostly One Night in Doom House, to pass the Goosebumps torch down to your kids. My five-year-old has already gone through all four seasons of the Goosebumps series on Netflix, so this is actually good news for our household and my sanity.

Scooby Doo is also back, and while it’s not exactly Halloween themed, it does offer some genuine laughs and PG scares. Plus, you’ll get to see Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in their heyday. Feeling old yet?

Whether it’s new to your little ones or new to you as well, there are some solid kid-friendly Halloween picks on Netflix.

1 Coraline Giphy Coraline might be a little too scary for some kids, but it has just the right amount of creepiness and mystery to keep little ones’ attention the whole way through. It’s about a girl who finds a mysterious door that leads to a parallel world where she finds seemingly perfect versions of her family and home, but she soon sees the place for what it really is and she has to find her way back to her real home. This is another one we’ve watched five too many times in my home, but that just goes to show how much staying power it has.

2 A Witches' Ball Giphy Beatrix is a young witch set to be officially inducted into the magical world of witchcraft on Halloween. But when something jeopardizes her chances, she seeks the help of her BFF pet rat (voiced by Nsync’s Joey Fatone) to ensure her place as a witch.

3 R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly Giphy If you’ve ever read a Goosebumps book or seen one of the episodes of the '90s TV show, then you know the drill. An average kid, Max, finds himself in supernatural peril and realizes that only he can save the day. Kids will get a little thrill from the mini jump scares along the way.

4 R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly One Night In Doom House Giphy The sequel picks up where Mostly Ghostly left off, and this time, Max has more evil ghosts to defeat while gearing up for a Halloween date and working with the friendly ghosts at home.

5 Scooby-Doo Giphy The first Scooby-Doo holds a special place in my heart. Mainly because I was such a big Sarah Michelle Gellar fan via Buffy back in the day that I had to see this movie in the theater on opening night. The first live action version of the entire Scooby gang stands the test of time and even parents can enjoy it.

6 Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Giphy Sometimes sequels are the worst. But Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed is the perfect continuation from the first movie in the franchise. It’s rated a safe PG, but there are a couple of well-placed adult themed jokes that will keep your attention too.

7 DreamWorks Spooky Stories Giphy This might not be a Halloween movie, but DreamWorks Spooky Stories is a collection of four stories with familiar movie characters, all with scary themes. They can be watched individually or as one almost hour-long set.

8 DreamWorks Spooky Stories 2 Giphy This is another batch of scary stories starring characters from Shrek, Monsters vs. Aliens, and Megamind. If your kid isn't too familiar with all of the characters featured, it’s still a fun way to introduce them to the fun of scary movies, especially for those who have shorter attention spans.

9 Little Monsters Giphy Little Monsters is a classic that any parent should introduce their kid to at some point, whether it’s Halloween or not. But Halloween season is probably the most appropriate time of year to bond with your kid, whatever their age may be, over the '80s fantasy movie.

10 Monster Family Giphy If your kids like the Hotel Transylvania movies, then they’ll probably enjoy Monster Family too. It doesn't have any celebrities voices behind the animated characters, but it is about a family of classic horror movie monsters, including a Frankenstein-esque monster, mummy, witch, and werewolf.

11 Spooky Buddies Giphy Every kid loves a good talking animal movie. Spooky Buddies is about a group of live action talking dogs who are tasked with stopping Warwick the Warlock and saving the day on Halloween.