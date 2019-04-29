Brunch is one of those times where just about anything goes. From biscuits to burgers, croissants to crab dip — my personal favorite part about brunch food is that it can all be enjoyed with a bottomless mimosa. Another great thing about brunch is that many amazing recipes can be made ahead of time. One especially helpful way to prepare ahead of time is by making these 12 Mother's Day brunch crockpot recipes.

For our Mother's Day celebrations, we usually have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a million kiddos running around, so making enough food to feed everyone can be a challenge. Using a crockpot to cook one or a few Mother's Day brunch dishes frees up valuable space in the oven or on the stovetop for making even more deliciousness. This is super handy when you have a crowd to feed.

Some of these Mother's day brunch crockpot recipes have as few as three ingredients to keep your kitchen prep work to a minimum. Simplicity is one of the most amazing things about using a slow cooker. Plus, these recipes are easy and delicious, which is exactly what I want as a mom myself when I have to cook on Mother's Day.

1. Slow Cooker Overnight Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal Table For Two This warm and gooey slow cooker cinnamon apple oatmeal by Table For Two cooks overnight in the crockpot and is finished by morning, so you'll be all set to start whipping up the rest of your Mother's Day brunch menu as soon as you wake up. The combination of tender apples with brown sugar and cinnamon is sure to please eager eaters.

2. Slow Cooker Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole Brown Eyed Baker Make your Mother's Day morning a breeze by throwing this recipe for a slow cooker breakfast casserole by Brown Eyed Baker the night before. Crumbly sausage, cheddar cheese, and frozen shredded hashbrowns combine to make a delicious casserole that can be enjoyed by all at your Mother's Day brunch.

3. Slow Cooker Cinnamon Apple Butter Baked By Rachel Using only three simple ingredients — apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar — this delicious slow cooker cinnamon apple butter by Baked by Rachel can be slow cooked to perfection for your Mother's Day brunch this year. Slather it over warm biscuits or English muffins for a delightful bite.

4. Braised Short Ribs With Cheesy Grits Brown Eyed Baker These tender, juicy slow cooker short ribs by Brown Eyed Baker are marinated overnight in red wine and then cooked to perfection in a slow cooker. Brown Eyed Baker serves her slow cooker short ribs with cheesy grits that can be cooked on the stovetop and served for your Mother's Day brunch.

5. Slow Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs Dinner Then Dessert Make these slow cooker cocktail meatballs by Dinner Then Dessert right in your crockpot using a grape jelly sauce and your choice of frozen or fresh meatballs. They make a great addition to your Mother's Day brunch spread and won't take up any valuable oven space.

6. Slow Cooker Potatoes Baked by Rachel While these slow cooker potatoes by Baked by Rachel can be enjoyed anytime of day, they are absolutely fantastic to serve as part of your Mother's Day brunch menu thanks to their buttery deliciousness and five slices of bacon. The flavors of bacon, butter, and cheese all intensify over four to five hours on high or eight to 10 hours in the slow cooker.

7. Slow Cooker Honey Apple Pork Loin Dinner Then Dessert The flavorful combination of honey, apples, and pork makes this delightful meat dish a great choice for serving at your Mother's Day brunch. Slow cooker honey apple pork loin by Dinner Then Dessert calls for tart granny smith apples to help cut through the sweetness of the honey glaze.

8. Crockpot Egg Casserole Well Plated This crockpot egg casserole by Well Plated is a super easy way to feed all of your guests for Mother's Day brunch. Between the bacon, two types of cheese, bell peppers, artichokes, shallots, and a pinch of cayenne pepper, this dish is sure to garner plenty of compliments for its tasty appeal.

9. Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham Dinner Then Dessert Using only three ingredients — ham, crushed pineapple bits, and brown sugar — this dish is sure to be a hit at your Mother's Day brunch. Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham by Dinner Then Dessert cooks completely in your crockpot, so you can save the oven for warming up buttery croissants to make brunch-y ham sandwiches.

10. Crockpot Mac & Cheese Brown Eyed Baker I could eat macaroni and cheese pretty much any time of the day. This gooey crockpot mac and cheese by Brown Eyed Baker is one that can be made with ease to feed a crowd for Mother's Day brunch.

11. Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip Dinner Then Dessert A creamy slow cooker spinach artichoke dip, like this one by Dinner Then Dessert, makes a wonderful appetizer for your Mother's Day brunch spread. This particular recipe combines spinach and artichokes with cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, and parmesan that melts together in the crockpot for approximately two hours before serving.