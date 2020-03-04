On March 4, boy moms and dads everywhere will have the chance to celebrate their favorite little guy(s). If you're planning to express your love and adoration on social media, consider starting a list of potential Instagram captions for National Sons Day. Whether your boy is rowdy, snuggly, or as silly as they come, you want to say something that honors and celebrates their sweet personality.

Friends on social media will sometimes (okay, oftentimes) joke about posting tributes about their kids online... especially if they can't even read. Even so, documenting these days as a mom in a place where they will remain forever is like your own digital scrapbook. Just because your little one might not see the post on National Sons Day doesn't mean he won't go back to look at it when he's older. (Plus, you'll also be able to go back in time and remember the "little" years once they're not-so-little anymore.)

You can certainly write out a totally original post that declares your love for your guy in your own words. It doesn't get much more personal than that! However, if you're not one for words or feel uneasy about sharing too much online, it's okay to borrow sentiments from other people. Here are 12 Instagram captions for you to choose from to help you properly celebrate your boy.

1. Delighting In The Joy Of Parenthood VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images "Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." — Jenny McCarthy

2. On Understanding The Importance Of Your Role "The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son." — Sarah Shahi

3. Telling It Like It Is "And she loved a little boy very, very much- even more than she loved herself." — Shel Silverstein, The Giving Tree

4. A Sweet Message From Mom PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images "There is an enduring tenderness in the love of a mother to a son that transcends all other affections of the heart." — Washington Irving

5. Lyrics From A Classic "May your heart always be joyful / May your song always be sung / And may you stay forever young" — Bob Dylan, Forever Young

6. The Truth "A small son can charm himself into, and out of, most things." — Jenny De Vries

7. Celebrating Their Youth "When I grow up I want to be a little boy." — Joseph Heller

8. Every Parent's Wish Svetlana Ivanova/Moment/Getty Images "To you, everything's funny / You got nothing to regret / I'd give all I have honey / If you could stay like that / Oh darling don't you ever grow up" — Taylor Swift, "Never Grow Up"

9. On His Extraordinary Life "A boy's story is the best that is ever told." — Charles Dickens

10. For The Wonderfully Rowdy Sons "It's the merry-hearted boys that make the best men!" — Irish Proverb

11. A Sweet Sentiment "I love that my life is now about someone else." — Adele