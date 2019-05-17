Your wedding day might feel like it goes by in the blink of an eye, but in reality, it's hours upon hours of standing on your feet. If you're not into the idea of being in agony by the end of the night, you might want to pick sneakers instead of stilettos to complete your bridal look. And why not? You can even order a pair of personalized wedding sneakers that will keep you comfy while also incorporating your personality into the festivities.

You don't have to wait until you're ready to hit the dance floor to throw on your wedding sneakers — you can totally wear them down the aisle, too (and drastically reduce your chances of tripping on a pair of sky high heels). Whether you choose a comfy pair of Converse, Nike, Adidas, or Vans, these custom kicks can be totally fancy — definitely not the kind of shoes you'd throw on to hit the gym. There are crystals, pearls, rhinestones, and glitter galore, plus hand-painted portraits, monograms, and so much more.

Any one of these 12 pairs of custom wedding sneakers will look beyond cute in your all wedding pics, and keep you from hobbling out of your reception on sore and aching feet.