Romper
Etsy

12 Personalized Wedding Sneakers, Because No Bride Wants Blisters On Her Big Day

By
Share

Your wedding day might feel like it goes by in the blink of an eye, but in reality, it's hours upon hours of standing on your feet. If you're not into the idea of being in agony by the end of the night, you might want to pick sneakers instead of stilettos to complete your bridal look. And why not? You can even order a pair of personalized wedding sneakers that will keep you comfy while also incorporating your personality into the festivities.

You don't have to wait until you're ready to hit the dance floor to throw on your wedding sneakers — you can totally wear them down the aisle, too (and drastically reduce your chances of tripping on a pair of sky high heels). Whether you choose a comfy pair of Converse, Nike, Adidas, or Vans, these custom kicks can be totally fancy — definitely not the kind of shoes you'd throw on to hit the gym. There are crystals, pearls, rhinestones, and glitter galore, plus hand-painted portraits, monograms, and so much more.

Any one of these 12 pairs of custom wedding sneakers will look beyond cute in your all wedding pics, and keep you from hobbling out of your reception on sore and aching feet.

1. Bridal Bling

Personalized Wedding Converse

$110

LovinCollection

You can choose silver or gold glitter to customize these Converse sneakers with your name across the side. You can also add your wedding date to the heel tags in the back.

2. Floral Flourish

Just Married Sneakers

$65

CreatureCool

A floral wreath design gives these sneakers a nice pop of color. One shoe says "Just Married," while the other is emblazoned with the happy couple's names.

3. Crystal Covered

Custom Adidas

$148

ARBEARS

A comfy pair of Adidas would make great dancing shoes. This seller adorns the sneaker's three stripes with Swarovski crystals in a color of your choosing, and adds your name in vinyl.

4. Bridal Black And White

Bride Sneakers

$62

YoYoTee

Your name and wedding date are spelled out on one shoe, and "Today We Say I Do" is written across the other. But if you've got a different quote in mind, the seller can make that happen , too.

5. Blue Vans

Hand Painted Wedding Vans

$110

DreaminBohemian

The writing on these slip-on Vans almost looks like embroidery, but it's all hand-painted in silver and gold. If Vans aren't your style but you've got your own pair of sneakers you'd like to personalize, you can ship them to the seller for a makeover.

6. Hand Painted

Hand Painted Wedding Sneakers

$95

AnnetasticDesigns

The mini portraits on these custom kicks can be personalized to match your hair color, outfits, and even your wedding flowers.

7. Sparkly High Tops

Customized Hi Top Converse

$155

Customize4UbyMe

You can choose the rhinestone color and the pattern to bling out these sparkly high tops. You can even add pearls to match your bridal jewelry.

8. Monogrammed Glam

White Glitter Shoes with Monogram

$37

thepurplepetunia

These sparkly sneakers feature your new initials monogrammed on the tongue. They're subtle enough to re-wear in my opinion.

9. Bride And Groom Shoes

Hand Painted Wedding Shoes

$58

inkryptedByNada

These cute bride and groom shoes would look unbelievably cute peaking out from underneath a wedding gown. You can snag a pair just like this from the seller, but she can also paint just about any design you can think of.

10. Painted Princess

Princess Wedding Shoes

$48

PTB01

These sneakers are fit for a fairytale wedding. The seller can customize them with your favorite Disney prince and princess.

11. For The Happy Couple

His and Hers Wedding Shoes

$250

SparkleBoutique2U

Get a pair of blinged out Nikes for yourself, and snag a pair for your soon-to-be hubby, too. This seller offer his and hers sets so you can match on the big day.

12. Bridal Blue

Something Blue Bridal Sneakers

$65

CreatureCool

These sky-colored kicks definitely check "something blue" off your list. Each shoe is customized with your name and wedding date.