12 Steamy Movies To Watch For Valentine's Day To Get You In The Mood

For those of us who aren't six months pregnant (ahem, like me), Valentine's Day is a really good excuse to have great sex after your romantic evening with your significant other, whether it's trying something new, or sticking with "old reliable." If dinner, drinks, chocolate and flowers aren't enough to rev your engine (and your partner's engine), here are 12 steamy movies to watch for Valentine's Day.

These movies have scenes for many types of sexually active folks, including scenes featuring gay, lesbian, and heterosexual intimacy, S&M, vampires, polygamy, and even ninja warriors. You'll find some of these popular stars used to be super sexy back in the day — I'm looking at you James Spader — and you and your significant other may enjoy some of these blasts from the past. After you've been wined and dined, check out some of these movies on OnDemand, Hulu, or Netflix, then enjoy spending an evening partaking in "Netflix and chill" with your significant other. And who knows, maybe if I watch some of these with my husband I may miraculously not feel like a whale and be up for sexy times, even if that means being out of breath just from rolling over and trying to move around in the bed.

1 'Blue Is The Warmest Color' (2013) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube When a young high school student realizes she doesn't really find any satisfaction in dating men, she begins hanging out with "Emma," and their relationship changes from being "just friends," to a lot more in Blue is the Warmest Color. In this emotional coming-of-age story about a young woman finding herself, the 10-minute sex scene, among other scenes, should do the trick to put you in the mood.

2 'The Hunger' (1983) YouTube The Hunger was a sexy Vampire movie before there were "sexy Vampire movies," with much less glitter. David Bowie, Catherine Deneuve, and Susan Sarandon star in this film, and between a hot and steamy shower scene, and the lesbian scene between Sarandon and Deneuve, you'll be turning the air conditioner on in February.

3 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon' (2000) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on YouTube That’s right, you heard me. Not only is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon beautiful to watch (in my opinion), but the sex scenes are downright hot. All this hotness begins with a female Chinese warrior stealing a sword from a famous swordsman and then having a "romantic adventure with a mysterious man," according to IMDB.

4 '9 ½ Weeks' (1986) Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube This 1986 movie, 9 1/2 Weeks, features a woman getting involved in an affair with a man she doesn't know. According to IMDB, all she knows about him or his life are the sex games they play. Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke engage in "bouts of gymnastic sex, stripping, food play, and light S&M," according to Flavorwire.

5 'Stranger By The Lake' (2013) Madman Films on YouTube Stranger By the Lake is centered on a gay cruising beach, where Franck finally sees someone he's sexually attracted to among a lot of "mostly pudgy" other men, according to IMDB. Unfortunately, the man he finds enticing, Michel, is spotted drowning someone. Even still, Franck wants to pursue Michel. Stranger By The Lake has some, shall we say graphic, sex scenes throughout, and the humor and mystery thriller aspect add a nice touch.

6 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001) MOVIEvsFILM Trailers on YouTube Newly single teenage boys go on a roadtrip (to a non-existent beach) with an older woman in Mexico, after the woman finds out her husband cheated on her in Y Tu Mamá También. The infamous threesome scene happens toward the end of the movie, with the two boys and the woman having a passionate, though drunken, night together.

7 'The Dreamers' (2003) MovieFans.tumblr.com. on YouTube The Dreamers focuses on a love triangle between French twin brother and sister and their American friend, and is set during 1968 in Paris, during the student riots. The American friend is visiting Paris, and has no idea what kind of sexy shenanigans he's getting himself into.

8 'The Unbearable Lightness Of Being' (1988) Cineseyir on YouTube Based on the novel by Milan Kundera, The Unbearable Lightness of Being is a philosophical and historical, yet sexy, movie about a doctor who is sleeping with two very different women, who end up becoming friends, all while being caught up in the Prague Spring events. Aptly subtitled, "A Lover's Story," this movie is filled with some pretty erotic sex scenes.

9 'Secretary' (2002) Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube Back when James Spader was considered attractive and a "heart throb," he and Maggie Gyllenhaal play the parts of a boss and his naive secretary who partake in S&M behavior. This movie is simultaneously funny, quirky, and sexy.

10 'Unfaithful' (2002) SaneelGB on YouTube Diane Lane is a bored housewife to Richard Greer, until she meets Paul Martel, an exotic, younger man played by Olivier Martinez, and begins to have an affair with him in Unfaithful. Things seem to be going well for Lane, until her husband finds out and wants to kill her new lover. Yeah, infidelity isn't necessarily a good thing to think about on Valentine's Day, but the sex scenes between Lane and Martinez make up for that.

11 'Out Of Sight' (1998) Video Detective on YouTube George Clooney plays a bank robber and Jennifer Lopez is a federal marshal who is trying to catch him in Out of Sight. George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, plus sexual tension, plus forbidden romance, equals one sexy movie.