Ah, the Super Bowl is here again. For football fans, it's the chance to watch the best teams fight for first place. For food fans, it's the chance to eat like a champion. Fortunately, there are plenty of Instant Pot recipes for the Super Bowl that will make preparing your football snack spread a little easier to prepare.

If you watched the Super Bowl without eating your weight in chips, dip, and wings, did you really watch the Super Bowl? Football and food go together like peanut butter and jelly, or your partner and his favorite recliner during the big game. The Bleacher Report's top 10 football foods include all things meaty, cheesy, and delicious, so if you've been sitting on that chili cheese dip recipe waiting for the right occasion, this may be it.

As you gather 'round the big screen to watch the Chiefs and the 49ers duke it out for the top spot, you may be asked to bring a dish along, or even to host. Either way, the saucier, more savory, and easier the dish, the better when it comes to football food. If you're an Instant Pot owner, break that bad boy out to help you get your dish done in no time, and with minimal effort on your part.

1. Instant Pot Pinto Beans With Chorizo Budget Bytes These pinto beans with chorizo from Budget Bytes make a great side dish, an entree when served over rice, or in this case, a hearty dip that's scoopable with tortilla chips. Pop it all in the Instant Pot, step away to watch some commercials, and let it make itself.

2. Instant Pot Perfect Carnitas A Spicy Perspective In the same vein as that pinto bean and chorizo dip, carnitas would make a great food to serve a large crowd. Lay out some mini tortillas and a few classic toppings, and let your guests build their own tacos just how they like 'em. And if you want to plate them up a little, A Spicy Perspective also has a recipe for carnitas party sandwiches.

3. Instant Pot Khaman Dhokla My Heart Beets If you're in need of a vegetarian snack option that isn't a boring raw vegetable platter, this is your move. My Heart Beets describes khaman dhokla as "a soft, spongy and savory chickpea flour cake steeped in a sweet and spicy infused oil and then topped with crispy fried green chilies and spices." Um, yes please.

4. 3-2-1 Dip Averie Cooks This dip recipe from Averie Cooks plays well in an Instant Pot, slow cooker, or on the stove top. It's meaty, cheesy, and can be made spicy if that's your speed.

5. Instant Pot Chinese Sesame Chicken A Spicy Perspective If you want to serve something delicious that isn't barbecue-y or cheesy in nature, sesame chicken from A Spicy Perspective can get the job done. Pop these pieces of chicken on a toothpick with some pickled onion or even by themselves for easy, tasty hors d'oeuvres.

6. Instant Pot Tandoori Chicken Wings My Heart Beets Buffalo wings are so 2019. If you want to serve chicken wings but with a different flavor than usual, tandoori wings from My Heart Beets would be a delicious alternative. Winner, winner!

7. Instant Pot Mac & Cheese That's What Che Said Regardless of the event, mac and cheese is always welcome. Instant Pot mac and cheese from That's What Che Said means you get this fan favorite done easy and cheesy, so what's not to love? Throw some breadcrumbs on top before serving and call it a TD.

8. Best Instant Pot Baked Beans A Spicy Perspective Serving barbecue fan faves? Baked beans are a delicious side you can make with little to no effort if you're an Instant Pot owner. These ones from A Spicy Perspective sound delicious and are done within an hour.

9. Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs With Mushroom Gravy Wholefully Meatballs are a classic potluck appetizer. Carry them to your friend's house in the pot and serve with a spoon, or plate them ahead of time on toothpicks. Either way, they're a real time-saving option when made in a pressure cooker with this recipe from Wholefully.

10. Baby Back Ribs In The Instant Pot Foodie Crush Ribs are one of the ultimate football foods, and these baby back ribs from Foodie Crush come together easily in an Instant Pot. No need to step outside and grill means you won't miss a moment of the big game (or the commercials your coworkers will be talking about the day after).

11. Instant Pot Pulled Pork That's What Che Said If wings or baby back ribs aren't your friends' style, pulled pork sliders from That's What Che Said should do the trick. Season and sauce them up however you like, and serve on mini buns as a bite-sized but filling appetizer.