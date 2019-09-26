12 Unexpected Kitchen Tools That Make Weeknight Dinners So Much Easier
After a long day of work, school pickups, and sports practice, dinner often falls to the wayside (take-out, anyone?). But making a homemade, delicious meal is just one way to ensure your kids are growing big and strong and that you’re eating something full of fresh nutrients. That’s why we’re all about finding simple hacks that help us food prep, cook, and tackle clean-up on even the busiest weeknights.
What we’ve found is that getting dinner on the table on these types of days is all about utilizing cool kitchen gadgets that we never even knew we needed. And since you’re already crunched for time, we’ve searched high and low to find all of these tools for you. From a dishwasher-friendly pressure cooker to a time-saving salad cutter, and even a microwave omelet maker, Walmart.com has everything you could possibly need and more.
Read on to discover the insanely cool culinary gear you need in you arsenal ASAP.
Make Prep a Breeze
Chop, chop, chop, done. Onion, garlic, peppers, and herbs are no match for this hand-powered slicer. Plus, you can even dice up multiple items at once.
Mom taught you that every healthy meal should inlclude a salad, but she left out the part about the best versions not coming straight out of a bag. Arrange all your fixings in the bowl, and with a few swipes of your knife, everything becomes salad-sized.
Spiralizing noodles just got a whole lot easier with these “magic” fruit and vegetable peelers. Mix some of the healthy ribbons in with regular pasta as a way to get more veggies onto your kids’ plates.
Taco Tuesdays just got a major upgrade with the assistance of this little helper. This tiny tool splits, pits, and gets your avocados down to guacamole-mashing size in no time.
Speed Up Cook Time
Craving breakfast for dinner? You can get eggs and bacon on the table in mere minutes by prepping the meat in a microwave-safe tray that also helps cut down on grease.
And since your bacon is already ready, why not prep an omelet without having to turn on the stove? Put two eggs and chopped veggies into the container, pop it in the microwave, and dinner is served.
We’re all about the Instant Pot, but not into the cleanup. That’s where a family-size, dishwasher-safe pressure cooker comes into play — no hand-washing required.
For nights where all you can muster up making is a sandwich, take things up a notch with a nonstick panini maker. Its innovative copper surface means that your ingredients of choice — cheese included — will wipe right off once you're finished.
Pesky colds, super long days: sometimes you just want ramen, but don’t want to wait for water to boil. This BPA-free cooker lets you dish up mouthwatering soup in four minutes flat.
If you’re planning to burn the midnight oil, program a single-serve coffee maker in the morning so a fresh cup of java is waiting for you post-dinner. It can also brew a full carafe if you have company.
Minimize Clean-Up
Reduce your chances of being burned with a clip-on pasta strainer that attaches directly to the pot you’ve boiled it in. The strainer’s compact size means there’s less to wash when it's time to do dishes.
There’s nothing worse than having to soak your pan overnight because the one-pan wonder you made for dinner literally won’t budge during clean-up. These silicone baking mat inserts ensure everything from meat to veggies won’t stick. And they eliminate the need for oil or a nonstick spray.
