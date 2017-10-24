13 ‘90s Costumes For Kids This Halloween — They Might Not Get The Reference, But You Will

There are so many different routes you can go when coming up with a killer Halloween costume. You can wear a funny costume that will sure get a laugh or a classic scary one, but one type of outfit that always seems to be a big hit, no matter what, is the nostalgic costume. Rocking a '90s Halloween costume is not only fun, and sometimes smart, but it always makes people feel more connected, as all cry out in unison, "OMG, I remember that."

The '90s was the birth of Walkmans, the internet, and don't forget the Y2K apocalypse, so why not dress your child as an iconic trend from the '90s? I mean yes, they weren't even alive during these golden times. But this decade was one of the best decades ever and there are so many popular trends to choose from. I'm sure whatever you decide, your child's costume will be a huge hit and might even make your kid wish they were born in the '90s. Well, that is until they find out that there were no iPhones back then.

Here are some of my favorite trends from the '90s to help you pick the perfect Halloween costume for your little one.

1 Power Ranger Giphy

Amazon Although I'm pretty sure the Power Rangers still exist today, they are nothing like the original. This old school Power Rangers pajama set ($22, Amazon) will transform your child into an original mighty morphin super hero.

2 Dumb and Dumber Giphy

Amazon There's no denying that Henry and Lloyd were two of the funniest duos around. You can purchase this all orange suit ($40, Amazon) for one, and their best bud can wear the one in all blue ($40, Amazon).

3 Ms. Frizzle Giphy

eBay Everyone will go crazy for this Ms. Frizzle toddler costume ($34, eBay) based on the popular Magic School bus show. Complete the look with a small school bus ($15, Amazon) and a pet lizard. This outfit is so cute it will definitely be a hit.

4 Spice Girls Giphy

5 Steve Urkle Giphy

Polyvore Did I do that? You probably don't even need to go shopping to dress your little one like Urkle — just some basic pieces you probably already own. Like these suspenders ($14, Kohl's), some cute jeans ($12, Oshkosh), a striped shirt ($17, Gap), and Oxfords ($50, Payless). You will probably need to purchase some hipster glasses ($14,PopMap) to complete this look.

6 Legends Of The Hidden Temple Giphy

Amazon This is a fun '90s throwback which your kid will be sure to love. You can buy just the shirt ($10, Amazon), or you can purchase the full costume ($50, Amazon).

7.Lisa Frank Giphy

Polyvore Everyone loved Lisa Frank school supplies and they made going to school fun. Not that long ago, Lisa Frank teamed up with RageOn! to create a whimsical clothing line that got everyone excited. So this Halloween get these unicorn leggings ($42, RageOn) and unicorn crop top ($37, RageOn) to transform your little one into a real-life Lisa Frank sticker.

8 Rugrats Giphy

Target Rugrats was one of the hottest cartoons of the '90s. This would not only make a great group costume but an excellent single one too. There are so many characters to choose from like Chuckie ($20, Target).

9 Wayne's World Giphy

10 Quailman from Doug Giphy

11 Clueless Giphy

12 Furby Giphy

SpiritHalloween Want something a little scary? We all remember how annoying and terrifying these toys were, right? Why not transform your little one into a furry Furby ($18, SpiritHalloween.com)? It will be sure to give everyone nightmares.

13 Scream Giphy