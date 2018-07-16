It's hard to imagine a world where Amazon couldn't deliver whatever you need in 48 hours or less. A world where every purchase involved schlepping the kids around in the car, turning a 20 minute trip to the store into an hour long ordeal complete with two diaper changes, three tantrums, and a sudden desire to rip your hair out. If you're one of the countless moms out there that relies on Amazon Prime to make your life easier, don't miss these Amazon Prime deals on kids clothes. They'll save you a trip to the store, a bit of money, and possibly a fight in the dressing room.

There's everything from onesies to swaddle sacks, and even a "big brother" tee, which, might I add, would be the perfect pregnancy announcement if you're still deciding on how to break the news. You can grab some swimsuits for a last minute vacation, or get a head start on school shopping which, as we all know, is its own version of hell. These deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so if you're not a Prime member now's a good time to join. There's even an app that makes it easy to view Prime Day deals on the go. Good luck prying yourself away when the inevitable "MOMMMM" comes calling.

1 $10 Big Brother Tee & Stickers $10.95 - $14.95 Amazon A tee to announce your kid's status a big brother, plus some stickers to bribe him into actually wearing it. What could be better? And at only $10? Unbeatable. Buy Now

2 Unisex Onesies $9.99 - $17.99 Amazon These onesies are not only soft and from a brand you probably know and trust, they're unisex, meaning you can pass them down to your next child no matter what their sex. And two onesies for $9.99? That's a price I can get behind. Buy Now

3 Girls Sneakers $15.65 - $22.80 Amazon If your daughter (or son!) loves pink, these $22 sneakers are for her (or him!). Plus they're so bright she (or he!) will be easy to spot on the playground (and they don't have any laces, which is the dream). Buy Now

4 3 Pack Boys Tank Tops $13.99 Amazona These stylin' tanks will keep your little guy or gal looking and feeling cool all summer. Plus, at $13.99, they're less than $5 a piece. What a steal. Buy Now

5 Organic Infant 4 Piece Set $17.49 Amazon Buy Now Stars and stripes adorn this adorable 4-piece set which is sure to keep your little one cozy. It's on sale today for $17.49, which is a great price for a set that's made entirely out of organic cotton. Plus, with pants and a hat, this outfit can be worn in both winter and summer.

6 Set Of 5 Organic Onesies $24.95 Amazon Another organic cotton option, these five onesies are perfect for babies with sensitive skin. The set is going for $24.95, plus you save an additional 30 percent at checkout. And how cute are those bees? Buy Now

7 Rain Boots $12.99 - $22.99 Amazon When it comes to rain boots, what more could you ask for than this stylish pair featuring your kid's favorite dinosaurs? They're perfect for splashing around and playing make believe, and only $12-$22 depending on the size. Buy Now

8 Girls Unicorn Bath Robe $25.99 - $27.99 Amazon Starting at just under $26, this whimsical robe could be yours. Now if only bath time was that easy. Buy Now

9 Girls Pajama Set With Matching Doll Outfit $17.59 Amazon If your daughter (or son!) has dreamed of having a matching outfit with her doll, this is your chance. What could be cuter? Buy Now

10 Boys 2 Piece Swim Set $18.99 Amazon This two piece swim set, coming in at $18.99, will keep your child both festive and protected form the sun. It has a certified UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of 50, a metric similar to SPF that measures sun protection in clothes. Buy Now

11 Unisex Fleece Pullover $14.87 Amazon This versatile pullover will keep your kid nice and warm and match with essentially anything they're wearing. And on the off-chance it gets left at soccer practice or lost at a friend's house, at least it was a bargain. Buy Now

12 Skinny Jeans $15.19 Amazon At $15.19, you can't beat these jeans. They're part of a lightening sale so grab them while they're hot. Buy Now