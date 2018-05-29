13 Clever Father's Day 2018 Gifts For Dads Who So Do Not Want A Tie
There's a reason why all those jokes about Father's Day gifts and ties have been popping up in sitcoms and on greeting cards for decades: It's because honestly, it can be hard to find the right present for dads. And back when we were kids, it was probably even worse. But now that internet shopping rules all and pretty much everything in the world is available for shipping, there's no reason to resort to a cheesy mug or a new set of golf balls. So what are some clever Father's Day gifts to get this year?
The thing to remember about shopping for dads is to base your choice on something that appeals to their sense of fun. It's the thought that counts, sure, but it's just not that much fun to open up a brand new package of... underwear. (Even when it's that one specific kind of underwear he likes.) That's not to say your gift can't be useful, but don't forget to keep the "fun" in "functional," either. It's fine if your present serves a purpose, as long as it also happens to be a cool new gadget, or something that looks like a superhero, or essentially doubles as a toy for grown-ups in some way, shape, or form.
1For The Dad Who Hates Warm Beer
Okay, to be fair, there probably aren't any dads (or humans) out there who actually like warm beer. Still, if he prefers to crack open a cold one and keep it that way, these ingenious chillers will do the trick: Simply freeze before use. Particularly handy for outdoor events like tailgating parties or watching fireworks.
2For The Dad Who Needs Tunes To Get Moving
If he's been using the "yeah, but I really need new headphones" excuse to skip the gym, these could be just the thing he needs to stick to a workout plan. (At the very least, he'll need to come up with a better excuse.)
3For The Dad Who Can Never Remember To Charge His Phone
Tired of him not getting your texts about grabbing milk or diapers on the way home from work because his phone is always dead? This genius gadget means he can charge his phone anytime, anywhere (which is honestly a gift to you, too).
4For The Dad Who Digs The Great Outdoors
$24 to $39
Because his favorite part of camping is when he gets to chill out with a cold beer (see above) after the tents are set up, this hammock gets excellent reviews and is available in a variety of colors, as well as two sizes (single or double).
5For The Dad Who Grooms On The Go
Dads who rack up a lot of frequent flier miles will appreciate this set of skincare essentials from Vermont-based company Ursa Major (just don't steal them for yourself, because you'll definitely be tempted).
6For The Trekkie Dad Who Also Likes Gardening
One word of warning regarding these 'Star Trek' garden gnomes (which are all between 8 and 10 inches): They're definitely going to end up on display in your yard. As prominently as possible. Which, if you're also a Trekkie, is awesome.
7For The Dad Who Wants To Try Out For MasterChef
Featuring all the basics plus fun extras like a digital fork alarm that displays temperature and lets you know when the food is done, the purchase of this grill set more or less guarantees you'll be hosting a lot of cookouts this summer.
8For The Dad Who's All About Maximum Comfort
$70
Dads and Tevas have always gone hand-in-hand, so he'll definitely love the shoe line's new moccasin, described as an "adventure-ready sleeping bag for your feet". (Yes, they make them for women, too!)
9For The Dad Who Refuses To Give Up Fried Food
Hey, life is short, right? He's gonna eat it anyway. At least he'll learn a useful skill if he fries his own food at home.
10For The Dad Who's A Cool Dad, Not A Regular Dad
($12 and up)
Not your grandpa's gift box: A Greetabl features cool box designs (including three of your own favorite photos which can be torn out and saved for later) and a choice of cool, curated gifts for sophisticated dads like Rugged Gentleman essential oil spray (pictured), cocktail bitters, a brass tie clip, pale ale flavored gummies and more.
11(Also) For The Dad Who Refuses To Give Up Fried Food
You do you, dad! Funny how well this t-shirt goes with several of the above items, like the beer chiller and the hammock (and obviously the fryer).
12For The Dad Who Was More Excited For 'Infinity War' Than His Kids
Believe it or not, this is a totally legit 44 piece tool set with stuff like 44-piece tool set with stuff like a tape measure, level, screwdriver, wrench, ratcheting wrench, and utility knife, all in a molded case designed to look like the hammer of the Gods. (It has a real hammer, too.)
13For The Dad Who Likes To Crank It Up
With this system, even the music on his phone will sound amazing (and it's got a super cool look, if he's into design as well as music).