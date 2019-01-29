I know there are a lot of unpleasant side effects that come along with being pregnant, but for me, the belly makes them all worth it. I'm not exaggerating when I say I love my bump (and I have dozens upon dozens of pictures to prove it). You better believe I got cheesy, "look at my bump" shirts for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this Sunday, I'm adding to my collection with a cute football-themed pregnancy shirt to wear during the Super Bowl.

Your Super Bowl Sunday might look a bit different this year than other years – you know, considering you can't have any beer and will probably need about 20 bathroom breaks – but that doesn't mean it won't be just as fun. I've found that embracing my evolving body and planning festive maternity outfits has made everything feel special, despite the sacrifices. Plus, all of those mouthwatering Super Bowl dishes somehow taste even better when you're super pregnant and therefore constantly super hungry. On that note, are you aware that calories don't even count on game day? It's true — I'm pretty sure I read that somewhere.

While you're daydreaming about all the food you're going to eat on during the big event, pick out a football-themed, bump-friendly shirt to get you in the spirit.

1 Maternity Football Heart Pregnancy T-Shirt Maternity Football Heart Pregnancy T-Shirt $16 Crazy Dog Tshirts This super soft tee with a football heart is the perfect way to accentuate your bump. Note that the vendor says it runs a bit small, so round up if you're not sure which size to choose. See On Amazon

3 Tailgating for Two Shirt Tailgating for Two Shirt $23 SimplySplendidStudio Not only is this top super cute, but it just reaffirms that you deserve twice as many Super Bowl snacks! It comes in 13 different colors, so you can support your team and show off your bump simultaneously. See On Etsy

5 We're Hungry Football Lover T-Shirt "We're Hungry" Football Lover T-Shirt $17 Sports Lover Pregnancy Shirt Let's be real: The reason many of us attend Super Bowl parties is for the spread. This shirt sums up that sentiment nicely (and it's really the motto for the full nine-ish months you're expecting). A little football on the belly makes it appropriate game day attire. See On Amazon