Food is arguably the most important part of any sporting event. Sure, touchdowns, camaraderie, and referee drama are all necessary, too, but what remains constant during all the highs and lows of the game? The heaping pile of food on your plate, which will without a doubt be your Super Bowl companion as you watch Tom Brady act like he's the best thing that ever happened to football. That said, it can be a bit of a challenge to make sure you have enough food for your whole football squad, which is why these 15 Instant Pot Super Bowl Sunday recipes will be your #1 draft pick come game day.

Buddying up to your Instant Pot for football's biggest day of the year is brilliant because of how quickly you can make food in it and how little effort it will take you to cook with it. Super Bowl parties always end up chaotic, and cooking something elaborate probably isn't feasible. Picture it: you'll have to manage six grown adults screaming at the television, dozens of kids crying because you somehow ran out of juice, and mediating the debate that breaks out between your Patriot and Rams friends during a particularly controversial call in the 2nd quarter. And you have to be stuck in the kitchen on top of that? Please.

With all that going on, you might just want to pick up food and avoid cooking altogether, but if you're going to brave it, the Instant Pot is the simplest way to go. Check out these fifteen recipes for pressure cooker inspo, as well as these easy-but-amazing finger food ideas and satisfying slow cooker recipes for the football festivities too.

1 Instant Pot BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders Mama Harris Kitchen I will promote sliders as the perfect party food until my hands can't pick up another tiny sandwich. These Bourbon BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders get extra points for putting a twist on the classic miniature hamburger and for being ready in just over an hour thanks to the Instant Pot. Mama Harris Kitchen's recipe yields 32 sliders, so you'll definitely have enough for your team.

2 Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili Well Plated Chili is the move for big parties because of its versatility: you can serve it as a soup-type dish or as a dip, so everyone can enjoy. Well Plated's Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili will make your Super Bowl squad super happy if you've got non-meat eaters in the mix. Everyone will be into the bean and quinoa base, and it's ready in less than an hour.

3 Instant Pot Sloppy Joes The Skinny Pig NYC The messiest and most delicious food in the world gets an update courtesy of your pressure cooker in this zesty recipe from The Skinny Pig NYC. The big perk is you can throw the meat into buns whenever you're ready, so you won't have to miss a big play to get food on the table.

4 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Enchiladas No. 2 Pencil Casseroles are a go-to for big gatherings for a reason — they get food to everyone without a big fuss. This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Enchiladas recipe courtesy of No. 2 Pencil makes it even easier, and it'll give you enough for 12 full enchiladas. You might want to double the recipe though; there's no way people won't want seconds.

5 Instant Pot Chicken Taco Salad Mel's Kitchen Cafe You can prep the chicken for this Instant Pot Chicken Taco Salad in just 9 minutes, giving you back all kinds of time to enjoy the game. Pro-tip: Put the rest of Mel's Kitchen Cafe's salad together in advance, so you'll just have to toss the chicken in when you're ready to eat. Tailgating has never been so simple.

6 Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups Meatloaf And Melodrama Grab and go food is always a good idea if you'll have little kids at your gathering; you don't want to be cutting everything into tiny bites during a fourth quarter final kick. These Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups, courtesy of Meatloaf and Melodrama, will let you feed your kiddos without having to miss a moment of the sports drama, and the classic buffalo flavor will be totally on theme. Winning.

7 3-2-1 Dip Averie Cooks Appetizers typically become the main focus of all the parties I attend, and this crowd-pleasing dip from Averie Cooks would for sure become the fan favorite for me and my friends. Psst: you can also make it on the stove or in your slow cooker if you're using your Instant Pot for another recipe. So many ways to enjoy!

8 Instant Pot Carnitas Gimme Some Oven I love the idea of serving these hearty, spicy carnitas from Gimme Some Oven on chips at a Super Bowl party. You can prepare the Cuban mojo sauce-marinated meat in your Instant Pot in under an hour, and then offer it up to your guests as a delicious nacho like topping on the chips of your choice. I'd be shocked if you had any leftover.

9 Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip Once A Month Meals Buffalo chicken dip is a must have for any football-inspired festivities, and this extra-addictive recipe from Once A Month Meals has two kinds of cheese to give it an extra kick. You can prepare it in advance or make it when you're ready to serve. Don't you love when cooking works with your schedule?

10 Texas Beef Chili My Heart Beets For the meat lovers out there, here's another chili recipe with some hearty protein that will surely satisfy your cravings. My Heart Beets's Texas Beef Chili is packed with beef and a myriad of veggies, and it can rest in the Instant Pot's "keep warm" mode until you want to whip it out.

11 Pressure Cooker Short Ribs Eating Richly These boneless short ribs from Eating Richly will give you all the deliciousness of ribs without the hassle of classic ribs. Seriously, there's never a convenient place for the bone plate, and I can just see tiny hands spilling sauce covered leftovers onto your carpet when they try to find it. But this boneless recipe would actually be perf as an option for the kids.

12 Pressure Cooker White Bean Chili Frito Pie Steamy Kitchen Here's one more classic chili option for anyone looking for a great one stop dish; I couldn't resist the adorable Frito package. But Steamy Kitchen's recipe also has yummy ham and green chiles, and the surprising flavors will be a crowd pleaser for sure. It cooks for 50 minutes, so turn it on during the second quarter for optimal halftime eating.

13 Instant Pot Pizza Pasta Family Fresh Meals This Instant Pot Pizza recipe, courtesy of Family Fresh Meals, definitely beats ordering takeout. Plus, it'll be more filling than a standard pie thanks to the sausage and pepperoni packed in with the sauce and pasta. Bonus: it's ready in just fifteen minutes.

14 Pressure Cooker Pasta Cheese and Peas Salad This Old Gal This protein-rich pasta salad from This Old Gal might seem light, but it's surprisingly hearty thanks to the bacon, yogurt, and cheese packed in with the pasta and veggies. It's a great addition to any buffet because of the easy combo, and it's ready from prep to serve in under 15 minutes.