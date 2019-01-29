Super Bowl Sunday is basically a national holiday. Americans everywhere gather in front of their televisions to enjoy the battle for the title of supreme football champion of the world (and to find out which halftime ad will be heralded as commercial of the year). The game is most fun to watch when you do it with as many of your buds as possible, though that kind of gathering does require major food prep. That's why you'll be thanking me for these slow cooker recipes that will feed all your friends the entire game long.

Listen, I don't want you to be worried about checking the oven every two seconds as the Patriots and the Rams face off, nor do I think you should have to spend an inordinate amount of money on takeout that isn't even very good. The Crock-Pot is the key to a chill game day, because it lets you make a home cooked meal for your chosen family without forcing you to run into the kitchen just before Tom Brady makes yet another perfect throw.

By using your slow cooker, you can relax and party down with your pals and make sure the delicious meal you made is ready right on time. So read on for 16 Crock-Pot recipes that could all turn out to be the MVP of your Super Bowl Sunday.

1 Slow Cooker Little Smokies Foodie Crush Smokies are already a simple party snack, so cooking them in your Crock-Pot makes them pretty much effortless to serve. All you have to do to make Foodie Crush's Slow Cooker Little Smokies is toss the sausages and some spices into the slow cooker, and cook for two to three hours. It's even easier than pie.

2 Slow Cooker Buffalo Wings Dinner Then Dessert All about the tradition at your football celebrations? Then you've gotta have buffalo wings, and now they're a snap to make in your slow cooker thanks to this awesome wings recipe from Dinner Then Dessert. They take about seven hours to cook in the Crock-Pot, so make sure you put them in earlier in the day so you don't end up with hangry football fans.

3 Slow Cooker Honey Lime Pulled Pork Tacos OR Nachos Five Heart Home I'm all about these Slow Cooker Honey Lime Pulled Pork Tacos because you can also serve them as nachos, which might be the easier move at your Super Bowl party. Courtesy of Five Heart Home, this recipe's combination of pork, avocado, cilantro, lime, and more make for a fresh dish that will be the highlight of the night for sure.

4 Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Damn Delicious These tangy Chicken Meatballs from Damn Delicious are a fun alternative to both classic meatballs and buffalo wings, combining spicy buffalo sauce and crisp blue cheese for a flavorful snack. They require just 15 minutes of prep and take two hours to cook, so they'll be ready by halftime if you throw them in when the game starts. The recipe yields 24 balls of fun, so everyone will be able to enjoy them.

5 Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas Brown Eyed Baker These slow cooker steak fajitas, courtesy of Brown Eyed Baker, are almost as simple to make as they will be to serve. All you have to do is prepare a rub for the steak and toss it in the slow cooker nine hours before you want it to be ready, and all your guests will have to do is put the ingredients into a soft shell. Talk about a touchdown.

6 Slow Cooker Broccoli Spinach And Potato Soup Baked By Rachel Making soup for game day might not be your first instinct, but it's actually a genius move because of how easy it makes feeding a big group. This Slow Cooker Broccoli Spinach And Potato Soup from Baked By Rachel is surprisingly hearty, and it would go great with the massive pile of appetizers you know you'll end up having.

7 Game Day Taquito Bar Recipes That Crock I'm not sure why you wouldn't make Recipes That Crock's Game Day Taquito Bar part of your Super Bowl party. The recipe gives you taquitos with two different fillings that your guests will love, and they're ready in just an hour and a half. Plus, they'll look so festive on your buffet table.

8 Slow Cooker Lighter Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Dip Wholefully I'm pretty sure there's an unspoken law that football parties require chips and dip of some kind, so you might as well do yours big with this recipe from Wholefully. The Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Dip boasts being extra creamy because of the slow cooker, so it won't harden after sitting out for the entirety of the game (if your friends don't gobble it up in the first quarter, that is).

9 Slow Cooker Deep Dish Pizza A Spicy Perspective Rather than spending money on subpar delivery pizza, you can make your own with minimal hassle thanks to this Slow Cooker Deep Dish Pizza, courtesy of A Spicy Perspective. Making it in your Crock-Pot will ensure you don't accidentally burn the pie when you get distracted by the play of the game, and the crust will be be amazingly soft.

10 Slow Cooker Baked Bean Trio With Bacon And Peppers Good Life Eats This Baked Bean Trio courtesy of Good Life Eats would be great as a side dish for your gathering, especially because it's more filling than it seems. The three kinds of beans and additions of bacon and peppers make for a hearty broth that will satisfy your guests no matter how long the game lasts. Bonus? You can cook it for two or four hours, making it fit with your game day schedule.

11 Texas Trash Party Mix Bake Love Give I'm all about the apps at parties, so this Texas Trash Party Mix is definitely calling my name. Bake Love Give's recipe adds the zing of cayenne peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and tabasco sauce to traditional mix ingredients, giving you a spicy flavor that won't taste like what's served at every other party.

12 Crock-Pot Brussel Sprouts Family Fresh Meals Before you give me the side eye for promoting veggies on game day, hear me out. These Crock-Pot Brussel Sprouts from Family Fresh Meals combine with bacon and butter for a rich taste everyone can get on board with, and they only call for ten minutes of prep and three hours to cook. It's almost too easy.

13 Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches Cookies And Cups This superior sandwich recipe from Cookies and Cups is a Super Bowl game changer, because the easy peasy recipe makes 12 massive sandwiches that you can split in half to get even more out of the recipe. Plus, the chuck roast and cheese of your choice make them super filling, so you won't end up getting a chorus of "Mommy, I'm hungryyyy" at the end of the third quarter.

14 Slow Cooker Taco Queso Dip No. 2 Pencil Another game day staple, queso just got even better with the discovery that you can make it in your Crock-Pot. This Slow Cooker Taco Queso Dip courtesy of No. 2 Pencil is actually more like a main dish than a dip because of the veggies and ground beef packed in with the cheese, so it's an even bigger win.

15 3-Ingredient Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork The Comfort of Cooking That's right: this pulled pork recipe from The Comfort Of Cooking only requires three ingredients, and one of them is root beer. If that doesn't convince you it's a must-have for your Super Bowl party, I don't know what will.