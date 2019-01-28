To most people, Super Bowl Sunday is all about football. I, on the other hand, am willing to admit that I care very little about the Patriots or the Rams and way more about what's on the menu for the watch party. Super Bowl spreads are usually all about comfort food and finger food options, which is an outstanding combination in my book. If you're hosting a party, you're looking at approximately four hours of non-stop eating from your guests. Luckily, there are tons of delicious Super Bowl appetizers at Costco that will help you feed a crowd without going totally broke.

If and when the zombie apocalypse happens, I'm going to do my best to get my family to Costco. I'm pretty sure we could live there for a few decades, because each store contains an absurd amount of food and everything comes in one size: enormous. Thankfully, the quality usually matches up with the quantity, and you get a lot of bang for your buck. (I've included prices from my local store in Long Island, New York, but keep in mind that costs could vary by area.)

Add a few of these items to your shopping list on your next Costco run, and I'm very confident your Super Bowl party will be a smash.

1 Meatballs Courtesy Kristina Johnson Frozen meatballs are one of the most versatile party foods around, because there are approximately seven million different ways to prepare them. Grape jelly and BBQ sauce meatballs, Swedish meatballs, meatball subs.... the possibilities are pretty much endless. You'll have no trouble going through the whole six-pound, $17 bag.

2 Shrimp Courtesy Kristina Johnson If you don't quite trust the store's shrimp cocktail platter (and according to The Kitchn, you wouldn't be alone if so), but still have a craving for some seafood, hit up the frozen food section. These Panko-coated bites should hit the spot, and you got 40 to 50 pieces per $18 box.

3 Mini Crab Cakes Courtesy Kristina Johnson My family had some of these crab cake minis as part of our Christmas dinner spread, so I can tell you firsthand that they are absolutely addictive. A box of 36 costs $20, but I'd suggest getting two. They'll go that fast.

4 Chicken Potstickers Courtesy Kristina Johnson Potstickers are a good option to add a little variety to the typical football spread of pizza, wings, chips, and dip. These are stuffed with chicken and veggies, and a 4-pound bag is just $12.

5 Mozzarella Sticks Courtesy Kristina Johnson I'm always a little tempted to buy this enormous, $14 package of mozzarella sticks whenever I go to Costco. And then I remember that I'm the only person in my house who eats mozzarella sticks, and just because I could eat five pounds worth doesn't mean I should.

6 Beef Franks Wrapped In Puff Pastry Courtesy Kristina Johnson Beef franks wrapped in puff pastry sounds way classier than pigs in a blanket, right? But they're one and the same, and they're one of my all-time favorite appetizers. You'll get 100 for $19 with this big box.

7 Mesquite Wings Courtesy Kristina Johnson Costco chicken wings will run you about $5.49 a pound, and most packages had a little over three pounds worth of wings. The ones I perused were all mesquite flavor, but I've found that you can coat them in a bottle of your preferred wing sauce and the flavors will blend together nicely.

8 St. Louis Ribs Courtesy Kristina Johnson Costco's racks of ribs go for $7.49 a pound, and the packages I saw were two to three pounds each. If you're picking up some, you might want to hit up the paper towel aisle, too, because there's just no way to eat ribs without making a huge mess.

9 Spring Rolls Courtesy Kristina Johnson Spring rolls are the first thing I add to my order when I get takeout, but I'm wondering if these Costco ones could cut my monthly Seamless bill way down. I very much appreciate that the $9 package comes with packets of plum sauce, because spring rolls just aren't complete without it.

10 Pinwheels Courtesy Kristina Johnson Costco's roasted chicken and Swiss cheese pinwheel sandwiches are amazing for feeding a crowd. You get 48 slices for $33. That's said to serve 20 to 24 people, making it a pretty great deal and you literally don't have to lift a finger to put them together.

11 Meat And Cheese Rollups Courtesy Kristina Johnson These yummy rolls up are my go-to party food and look super fancy spread out on a cheeseboard. For $15 you get about three dozen rolls, which are about two-thirds prosciutto and cheese and one-third sopressata and cheese. I am very confident that if you put some out, they'll be gone before you know it.

12 Pull Apart Cheesy Bread Courtesy Kristina Johnson Listen, no one needs to know that you didn't lovingly slice up this loaf of broad and stuff it with cheese yourself. You can totally tell your guests you found the recipe on Pinterest instead of the box at Costco. It'll be our little $9 secret.

13 Pierogis Courtesy Kristina Johnson Pierogis are a great option if you've got kids to feed on Super Bowl Sunday. They're yummy, cheesy, easy to eat with your hands, and not super messy. And in my experience, even picky eaters will chow down on 'em. This pack will give you about three dozen for $10. You can serve bowls of caramelized onion, apple sauce, and sour cream on the site.

14 Spinach And Artichoke Dip Courtesy Kristina Johnson I'd like to meet the inventor of spinach artichoke dip and shake their hand. This delicious stuff belongs on every appetizer table everywhere as far as I'm concerned. The tub is just under two pounds and goes for $9.

15 Hummus Courtesy Kristina Johnson You'd be surprised how fast two pounds of hummus will go, and two pounds of anything for just $6 is kind of ridiculous. If you're trying to keep your party budget under control, this should definitely be at the top of your list.

16 Six Layer Dip Courtesy Kristina Johnson This six layer dip is majorly addictive. Every time I've had it, it's been impossible to stop eating. I can't identity more than five layers to be honest, but every single one of them is 100 percent delicious. The nearly three pound tub seems to just go on forever, so at $9 it's a steal.