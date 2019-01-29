Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, so I'm sure you're in full prep mode for the party you somehow got roped into throwing. You've ordered matching jerseys for the kids, given your friends a list of beverages to bring, and you've triple checked that your partner actually figured out how to stream the game. Now all you've got to worry about is what food you're going to serve, and considering everyone will be parked in front of the TV, a sit down dinner isn't the way to go. Luckily, these 18 Super Bowl finger food ideas are just perfect.

Sticking with food you can eat with your hands will save you all kinds of trouble as you watch the sports smackdown (not having to wash silverware is the goal), and your guests will definitely love that they don't have to move from the couch to enjoy your cooking. I mean, the event is centered around being glued to the TV for four hours, and halftime doesn't even provide a break because the commercials and performance are half the fun of the night. So any time you can serve food the adults and kids will love is a win.

Streamlining the party is key, people, and these recipes can help you do it. So read on for 18 grabbable Super Bowl recipes, and get ready to attend a party you can actually enjoy.

1 BBQ Chicken Empanadas That's What Che Said These BBQ Chicken Empanadas are basically homemade Hot Pockets, so naturally they'll be a hit with adults and kids alike at your Super Bowl soiree. Courtesy of That's What Che Said, these foldable snacks take just fifteen minutes and four ingredients to make. It's a game day no-brainer.

2 Spinach Cheese Balls This Grandma Is Fun Cooking for a crowd? This recipe for Spinach Cheese Balls from This Grandma Is Fun yields about 40 grabbable goodies. Filled with the flavors of paprika, red pepper, and three different kinds of cheese, these little bites will definitely take care of your guests' halftime cravings.

3 S'Mores Twists A Cozy Kitchen You definitely don't want to have to be stuck in the kitchen slicing cake during the 4th quarter, and this decadent S'Mores Twist from A Cozy Kitchen is here to make sure you get a good view of the big screen during dessert. This puff pastry-based treat packs chocolatey goodness into a neat package that can be pre-sliced to ensure all of your attendees get a piece.

3 Bacon And Sriracha Deviled Eggs Wholefully The deviled egg classic gets a fun twist with this loaded recipe from Wholefully, thanks to the additions of bacon, sriracha, and greek yogurt. Pro-tip: You can make them ahead of time to save you some stress on Super Bowl Sunday by preserving the filling in a bag.

4 Mediterranean Chicken Meatball Skewers Climbing Grier Mountain The flavorful take on skewers in Climbing Grier Mountain's Mediterranean Chicken Meatball Skewers makes for a finger food that's also a full meal in one yummy stick. You and the kiddos won't have to miss one halftime commercial to enjoy the combo of chicken, grape tomatoes, and pepperoncini.

5 Grilled Veggie Skewers Love And Lemons Super Bowl skewers shouldn't be reserved for only meat eaters, so this vegetarian friendly recipe from Love and Lemons levels the playing field (sorry not sorry for the pun). You can also serve the ingredients in tortillas if you want a different package, and you can personalize it with the veggies of your choosing.

6 Spicy Habanero Beef Sliders Meatloaf And Melodrama Sliders are another super simple finger food option for game day, and I love that this dressed-up recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama uses habanero sauce and pineapple to update the snack.

7 Sweet And Spicy Chicken Salad Crescent Bites Inside BruCrew Life Chicken salad can be cumbersome even though it is delicious, which is why Inside BruCrew Life's Sweet And Spicy Chicken Salad Crescent Bites are a godsend for anyone trying to simplify the buffet line. They're ready in about 30 minutes, and the fact that crescent rolls serve as the crust make them super simple to make.

8 Easy "Cracked Out" Soft Pretzels Cookies And Cups My mouth literally started watering when I saw this soft pretzel recipe. Courtesy of Cookies and Cups, the pretzels are filled with cheese and bacon bits, plus a layer of cheese on top for still more flavor. Even better, the pretzels are sizable, so little kids can share them, allowing you to get even more out of the recipe.

9 Chicken Pesto Pizza Kitchen Confidante Sure, you could just order some pizzas for game day, but this Chicken Pesto Pizza from Kitchen Confidante will make your meal feel way more personal. Pesto, chicken, and roasted tomatoes combine on homemade dough for a savory meal that will go quick.

10 Bacon Jalapeño Popper Bites Mom On Timeout If you've got spice lovers in your house, they'll be all about these Bacon Jalapeño Popper Bites for Super Bowl Sunday. You'll be pretty into them too you considering you just have to put the ingredients into Tostito scoop chips and bake for 10 minutes to get them ready. The recipes make about 50 savory treats, so it's a great choice if you're serving a big group.

11 Super Bowl Cupackes Cookies And Cups These adorable football treats from Cookies and Cups were literally created to be enjoyed on Super Bowl Sunday, and what dessert is easier to grab and eat than a cupcake? Bonus: the footballs are actually Oreo truffles covered in milk chocolate. It's the dessert that keeps on giving.

12 Five-Ingredient Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels Cooking For Keeps A roll up is basically an even more portable version of a sandwich, so they're ideal as a game day finger food. These Five-Ingredient Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels courtesy of Cooking For Keeps combine shredded chicken and cream cheese for a creamy snack the whole gang will be into. Plus, the recipe makes 45 roll ups, so you definitely won't run out.

13 Vegan Bean And Cheese Quesadillas Happy Healthy Life Another one for my vegan football lovers: Happy Healthy Life's dairy and meat-free quesadillas are bean based so they're definitely filling, and you can add spices like paprika and black pepper for more punch. Shout out to vegan cheese for being the real MVP of this year's Super Bowl.

14 Spinach Artichoke Taquitos What's Cooking, Love? Spinach artichoke dip is always a party hit, but now your guests won't be forced to hover over the coffee table while they dig into it thanks to these tasty, veggie-packed taquitos from What's Cooking, Love?. Portable perfection.

15 Bacon Bouquet My Heart Beets Say hello to the bouquet of your dreams. My Heart Beets' recipe wraps savory bacon around fresh enoki mushrooms, giving you a unique treat that's definitely as delicious as it is cute.

16 Mozzarella Bubble Biscuit Five Heart Home Think of these Mozzarella Bubble Biscuits as a delectable alternative to pizza, with a biscuit crust that wraps around marina sauce and parmesan cheese. Courtesy of Five Heart Home, the recipe makes an easy grab even simpler.